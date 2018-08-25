Indian boxer Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Games after outclassing Pakistan’s Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that did not go beyond the opening round at Jakarta.

Pavitra, who is a former National Games gold-medallist, was at her ferocious best, resulting in two knockdowns for Rukhsana in the first round. The referee didn’t take long to stop the contest and award the bout in the Indian’s favour.

The scoresheet at the time was unanimously 10-8 in Pavitra’s favour. The 31-year-old is making her debut at the Games, having replaced former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi in the lightweight category.

Pavitra is a Asian Championships bronze-medallist, albeit in the 57kg category. She had claimed a gold medal in the Asian Games test event held earlier this year in India.

