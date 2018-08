India will be looking to add to the 29 medals won from the first week, as the 18th Asian Games enters day eight on Sunday.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal would look to end a long wait for a women’s singles final at the Asiad, as they play their quarter-finals while athletics will feature Hima Das and Muhammed Anas will lineup in the 400m finals, as a favourites to finish on the podium.

In shooting, skeet events move into day two of qualification followed by the finals.

The table tennis contingent get their campaigns underway as well while bridge teams, with medals already assured, would look for a place in the final.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but timings are subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Here’s India’s complete day eight schedule.

Badminton Event Players Time Women's singles QF Saina Nehwal v Ratchanok Intanon After 12:30 pm Women's singles QF PV Sindhu v Nitchaon Jindapol Around 1:30 pm

Athletics Event Players Time Women's 400m hurdles - HEAT Jauna Murmu

Anu Raghavan Around 9 am Men's 400m hurdles - HEATS Dharun Ayyasamy

Santosh Kumar Around 930 am Men's Long Jump - FINAL Sreeshankar 5:10 pm Women's 400m - FINAL Hima Das

Nirmala Sheoran 5:30 pm Men's 400m - FINAL Muhammad Anas

Arokia Rajiv 5:40 pm Men's 10000m - FINAL G Lakshmanan 5:50 pm Women's 100m - SEMIFINAL Dutee Chand 4 pm Women's 100m - FINAL TBD 7:40 pm

Archery Event Players Time Compound Men's team R16 India vs Qatar 9:20 am Compound Women's team QF India v TBD 12:10 pm Compound Men's team QF TBD Around 1:25 pm Compound Women's team SF TBD Around 12:35 pm Compound Men's team SF TBD Arpund 03:05 pm

Shooting Event Players Time Skeet (Women) - Qualification, day 2 Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon: 630 am Skeet (Men) - Qualification, day 2 Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh 7:30 am Skeet Women - Final TBD 12:30 pm Skeet Men - Final TBD 2:30 pm

Boxing Event Players Time Men's lightweight (60kg) R16 Shiva Thapa v Jun Shan 5:45 pm Women's featherweight (57kg) R16 Sonia Lather TBD Men's welterweight (69kg) R16 Manoj Kumar v Abdurakhmanov 2:15 pm Women's Flyweight (51kg) R16 Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova 3:30 pm

Hockey Event Teams Time Men's - Pool A India v South Korea 430 pm

SepakTakraw Event Teams Time Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match



India vs Malaysia: 8:30 am Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match - India vs China: 2:30 pm

Table Tennis Event Teams Time Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A)

India vs Qatar 8:30 am Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A) India vs China 12:30 pm Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A) India v Iran 4:30 pm Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D) India v UAE 2:30 pm Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D) India v Chinese Taipei 6:30 pm

Volleyball Event Teams Time Men's - Classification round (1-12) India v Japan 11 am

Sailing Event Players Time Open Laser 4.7 - Race 6, 7 and 8 Govind Bairagi

Harshita Tomar

Starts at 10:40 am



Mixed RS One - Race 6, 7 and 8 Dayna Coelho

Katya Coleho Starts at 10:44 am 49er Men - Race 6, 7 and 8 Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Starts at 10:30 am 49er FX Women Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar Starts at 10:35 am Laser Radial - Race 6, 7 and 8 Nethra Kumanan Starts at 10:35 am

Handball Event Teams Time Men's Main Round (Group 3) India v Taipei 9:30 am

Bridge Event Players Time Men's team - Semifinal 1, 2, 3 Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder, Sumit Mukherjee SF1: 8.00 am



SF2: 12 noon



SF3: 2:45 pm Mixed team - Semifinal 1, 2, 3 Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna, Rajeev Khandelwal SF1: 8.00 am



SF2: 12 noon



SF3: 2:45 pm Supermixed team Bharati Dey, Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah, Pranab Bardhan, Finton Lewis, Shibhnath Sarkar From 8.30 am

Equestrian Event Players Time Eventing Individual (Jumping) - Final Fouaad Mirza

Rakesh Kumar

Ashish Malik

Jitender Singh 11:30 am Eventing Team (Jumping) - Final Fouaad Mirza

Rakesh Kumar

Ashish Malik

Jitender Singh 11:30 am

Canoe Event Teams Time Canoe TBR 500m Women Heat 2 8:30 am Canoe TBR 500m Men Heat 1 8:50 am