Fouaad Mirza, on Sunday, became the first Indian to win an individual equestrian medal at the Asian Games since 1982. He finished behind Japan’s Oiwa Yoshiak in the eventing individual event, clinching the silver medal.

The Indian team, comprising Mirza, Jitender Singh, Akash Malik and Rakesh Kumar, also won a silver in the same competition with a combined score of 121.30.

Mirza was at the top of the standings after dressage and cross-country with a score of 22.40. He ended with a total of 26.40 after the jumping category to seal the silver medal position in the three-day competition.

The last individual medal in Eventing came in 1982 when Raghubir Singh topped the table in New Delhi.

