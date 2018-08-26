After a medal-filled Sunday for the Indian contingent, action resumes in full swing on Monday at the 18th Asian Games.

All eyes will be on Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in the first session after the duo created history by becoming the first and second Indian women to win singles badminton medals at the Asian Games. On Monday, they would look to go one step further and set up an all-Indian final.

Athletics action continues as well, with star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra lining up as the favourite in the men’s section.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Here’s India’s complete day nine schedule.

Athletics Event Players Time Result Women's long jump final Neena Varakil, Nayana James 5.10 pm Men's javelin throw final Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh 5.15 pm Women's 400m hurdles final Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan 5.15 pm Men's 400m hurdles final Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar 5.30 pm Men's high jump final Chethan Balasubramanya 5.30 pm Women's 3,000m steeplechase final Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav 5.45 pm Men's 3,000m steeplechase final Shankar Lal Swami 6 pm Men's 800m qualification Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh 6.35 pm

Badminton Event Players Time Result Women's singles SF Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying 10.30 am Women's singles SF PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi After 10.30 am

Hockey Event Teams Time Result Women's pool India vs Thailand 12.30 pm

Boxing Event Players Time Result Men's light fly (49 kg) R16 Amit vs Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh 5.15 pm Men's bantam (56 kg) R16 Mohammed Husam Uddin vs Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar 6.15 pm Men's light welter (64 kg) R16 Dheeraj vs Kobashev Nurlan 7 pm Men's middle R16 Vikas Krishan vs Ahmed Tanveer 3 pm

Table Tennis Event Teams Time Result Men's team group D India vs Macau 10.30 am Men's team group D India vs Vietnam 2.30 pm Women's team QF TBD 4.30 pm Men's team QF TBD 6.30 pm

Squash Event Teams Time Result Men's team pool B India vs Indonesia 11 am Men's team pool B India vs Singapore 5 pm Women's team pool B India vs Iran 11 am

Volleyball Event Teams Time Result Women's pool B India vs China 11 am

Canoe Event Round Time Result Men's canoe TBR 1000m Heat 1 8.30 am Men's canoe TBR 1000m Repechage 9.40 am Men's canoe TBR 1000m Semi-finals 10.40 am Men's canoe TBR 1000m Final 12.40 pm

Cycling Track Event Players Time Result Men's team sprint qualification TBD 7.30 am Women's team sprint qualification TBD 7.30 am Men's team pursuit qualification TBD 9.30 am Women's team pursuit qualification TBD 9.30 am Men's team sprint final TBD 1.30 pm Women's team sprint final TBD 1.30 pm

Equestrian Event Players Time Result Jumping individual 1st qualification Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nukala, Zahan Kevic Setalvad 6.30 am Jumping team 1st qualification Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nukala, Zahan Kevic Setalvad 6.30 am

Sailing Event Players Time Result Mixed RS One Race 9 Dayne Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelho 10.40 am Mixed RS One Race 10 Dayne Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelho TBD