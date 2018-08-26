After a medal-filled Sunday for the Indian contingent, action resumes in full swing on Monday at the 18th Asian Games.
All eyes will be on Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in the first session after the duo created history by becoming the first and second Indian women to win singles badminton medals at the Asian Games. On Monday, they would look to go one step further and set up an all-Indian final.
Athletics action continues as well, with star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra lining up as the favourite in the men’s section.
Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.
Here’s India’s complete day nine schedule.
Athletics
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Result
| Women's long jump final
| Neena Varakil, Nayana James
| 5.10 pm
|
| Men's javelin throw final
| Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
| 5.15 pm
|
| Women's 400m hurdles final
| Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan
| 5.15 pm
|
| Men's 400m hurdles final
| Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar
| 5.30 pm
|
| Men's high jump final
| Chethan Balasubramanya
| 5.30 pm
|
| Women's 3,000m steeplechase final
| Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav
| 5.45 pm
|
| Men's 3,000m steeplechase final
| Shankar Lal Swami
| 6 pm
|
| Men's 800m qualification
| Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
| 6.35 pm
|
Badminton
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Result
| Women's singles SF
| Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying
| 10.30 am
|
| Women's singles SF
| PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi
| After 10.30 am
|
Hockey
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Result
| Women's pool
| India vs Thailand
| 12.30 pm
|
Boxing
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Result
| Men's light fly (49 kg) R16
| Amit vs Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh
| 5.15 pm
|
| Men's bantam (56 kg) R16
| Mohammed Husam Uddin vs Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar
| 6.15 pm
|
| Men's light welter (64 kg) R16
| Dheeraj vs Kobashev Nurlan
| 7 pm
|
| Men's middle R16
| Vikas Krishan vs Ahmed Tanveer
| 3 pm
|
Table Tennis
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Result
| Men's team group D
| India vs Macau
| 10.30 am
|
| Men's team group D
| India vs Vietnam
| 2.30 pm
|
| Women's team QF
| TBD
| 4.30 pm
|
| Men's team QF
| TBD
| 6.30 pm
|
Squash
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Result
| Men's team pool B
| India vs Indonesia
| 11 am
|
| Men's team pool B
| India vs Singapore
| 5 pm
|
| Women's team pool B
| India vs Iran
| 11 am
|
Volleyball
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Result
| Women's pool B
| India vs China
| 11 am
|
Canoe
| Event
| Round
| Time
| Result
| Men's canoe TBR 1000m
| Heat 1
| 8.30 am
|
| Men's canoe TBR 1000m
| Repechage
| 9.40 am
|
| Men's canoe TBR 1000m
| Semi-finals
| 10.40 am
|
| Men's canoe TBR 1000m
| Final
| 12.40 pm
|
Cycling Track
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Result
| Men's team sprint qualification
| TBD
| 7.30 am
|
| Women's team sprint qualification
| TBD
| 7.30 am
|
| Men's team pursuit qualification
| TBD
| 9.30 am
|
| Women's team pursuit qualification
| TBD
| 9.30 am
|
| Men's team sprint final
| TBD
| 1.30 pm
|
| Women's team sprint final
| TBD
| 1.30 pm
|
Equestrian
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Result
| Jumping individual 1st qualification
| Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nukala, Zahan Kevic Setalvad
| 6.30 am
|
| Jumping team 1st qualification
| Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nukala, Zahan Kevic Setalvad
| 6.30 am
|
Sailing
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Result
| Mixed RS One Race 9
| Dayne Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelho
| 10.40 am
|
| Mixed RS One Race 10
| Dayne Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelho
| TBD
|
Sepaktakraw
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Result
| Men's regu preliminary group
| India vs Nepal
| 9.30 am
|