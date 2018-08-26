Days like this Sunday are rare in Indian athletics. Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Dutee Chand clinched silver medals after finishing second in their respective events at the 18th Asian Games. That’s three medals from three premier track events.
Das, the country’s youngest sprinting sensation, shattered the 400m national record for the second time in two days. She clocked 50.79 seconds to pocket the silver medal.
“It was wonderful moment for me winning silver medal for my country in the Asian Games. Thank you everyone for your support. Looking forward to my other event. Love you all,” she’d tweeted after her event.
In the same event for the men, Anas clocked 45.69 seconds to win the silver.
But the most thrilling of three sprinting medals that India won was of Dutee’s. She missed out on a gold medal by 0.02 seconds and won the silver by 0.01 second, clocking 11.32s.
The trio’s silver-medal winning accomplishments were hailed on Twitter by their compatriots.
It truly was a special evening.