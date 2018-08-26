Days like this Sunday are rare in Indian athletics. Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Dutee Chand clinched silver medals after finishing second in their respective events at the 18th Asian Games. That’s three medals from three premier track events.

Das, the country’s youngest sprinting sensation, shattered the 400m national record for the second time in two days. She clocked 50.79 seconds to pocket the silver medal.

“It was wonderful moment for me winning silver medal for my country in the Asian Games. Thank you everyone for your support. Looking forward to my other event. Love you all,” she’d tweeted after her event.

In the same event for the men, Anas clocked 45.69 seconds to win the silver.

But the most thrilling of three sprinting medals that India won was of Dutee’s. She missed out on a gold medal by 0.02 seconds and won the silver by 0.01 second, clocking 11.32s.

The trio’s silver-medal winning accomplishments were hailed on Twitter by their compatriots.

18 yr old Hima Das wins Silver medal in 400m (clocked 50.79s) and breaks her own NR which she had set in the semis of 51.00. Such a proud moment for India @asiangames2018. What an amazing athlete! 🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 26, 2018

#HimaDas BREAKS National Record one more time, wins Silver of Women's 400m Final with a timing of 50.79s at the #AsianGames2018 #EnergyOfAsia



WELL DONE @HimaDas8 pic.twitter.com/9hVY9d9CGB — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2018

India’s New Sprint Queen!

Hima Das wins Silver Medal in 400m with timing of 50.79 Sec and set new National Record.

She is just 18 yrs old !@HimaDas8 Congratulations ,India is proud of your heroic performance💪#AsianGame2018 pic.twitter.com/mukSO3VUTc — Maj Surendra Poonia,VSM (@MajorPoonia) August 26, 2018

Very proud to see @HimaDas8 and #MUHAMMEDANAS perform so fearlessly at the @asiangames2018

Keep going! The future of Indian track and field is bright.🌟🌟🌟 — P.T. Usha (@PTUshaOfficial) August 26, 2018

Congratulations to Pride of india #HimaDas for winning Silver Medal in 400 m run at #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/JoynaznxOC — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 26, 2018

Muhammad Anas ..

Hima Das ..

Dutee Chand



What a wonderful day for #Athletics 🤩



#AsianGames2018 — Fidus Achates (@Sohni_Bose) August 26, 2018

What a last few minutes #AsianGames2018 . Two 400m silvers and a rampant hockey team against Korea. #MohdAnas #HimaDas — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 26, 2018

MUHAMMED ANAS WINS A SILVER!



In a remarkable performance, Muhammed Anas gets a Silver in men's 400 m! The 23-year old athlete has made the country proud! #KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GKcS0bslUK — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018

And Silver Medal it is! 🥈🇮🇳

It was a stunning finish by @muhammedanasyah who clocked 45.69 to win his first Asian Games medal. Bravo, Anas! We are proud of you. #RDAthleteMentorships #PlayToConquer #Athletics #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/eKkbNUgYTF — GoSports Foundation (@GoSportsVoices) August 26, 2018

What a close race this, the women's 100m final. India's Dutee Chand takes silver in 11.32 behind Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong (11.30). #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/t10HB1U9gf — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 26, 2018

What a day for India in athletics!



In a Magnificent run, India’s Dutee Chand won SILVER medal in Women's 100 m with a timing of 11.32sec.



KUDOS to you Champion! #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GI6ZH8o4Tm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018

It truly was a special evening.