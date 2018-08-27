PV Sindhu created history on Monday when she became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Asian Games final. And the 23-year-old will have to get the better of world number one Tai Tzu Ying on Tuesday to get her hands on that gold medal.

The world championship silver medallist would be the underdog among the bookmakers given that she lost to the Chinese Taipei shuttler in their last five meetings since her triumph in the Rio Olympics first knock-out round. In Brazil, Sindhu came out all guns blazing against Tai and forced her into surrender. However, the world number one has raised her level since then and has lost just three matches in 2018 so far.

And she once again showed her class when she comfortably defeated Saina Nehwal in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Nehwal admitted that Tai was probably the most difficult opponent to play because of the variety of strokes she has but insisted that the Chinese Taipei shuttler can crack if not allowed to play to her strengths.

“It’s not like that you cant beat her. It’s not impossible. You have to have a complete game because she has those deceptive shots to come out of difficult situations.

“Definitely she cracks, but you need to stick on with her till the end,” Nehwal said.

And the 28-year-old believes that despite the past results Sindhu has the game that can trouble Tai. “It would be 50-50. Sindhu is taller and has more option to counter, she can play shots I can’t.”

Tai is considered to be the most versatile player on the circuit who posses a vast array of strokes and depends on her deception to wriggle out of difficult situations during tough rallies. The 24-year-old also tends to lift the pace in the business end of the game and that often catches her opponents on the wrong foot despite being aware of what to expect.

“Every rally is a different rally with her. Most players have set pattern but she has got a variety of shots,” Saina said. “I definitely (need) the hand speed, bit more movement and not give her the chance to play her shots. There’s a special quality. She is someone who is not easy to read. Not all the coaches can read her. As a player I have tried to read but she always comes up with a new shot,” she added.

Sindhu knows that she cannot give Tai Tzu an opportunity to dictate the terms in the match and if she can manage that she would have a realistic chance of an upset since the Taipei shuttler can end up making a lot of errors when put under pressure.

“She is a very deceptive player and in fine form, But it all comes down to who plays better on the day. We have both played each other a lot and know each others game,” Sindhu said after beating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi to reach the final.

“I have a strategy in place for her (Tai). It should be a good match,” she added.

Whether she can implement the game plan that she and coach Puella Gopichand work out on Tuesday will decide whether the 23-year-old can end the run of defeats against Tai and script a golden chapter for India at the Asian Games.