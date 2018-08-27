Already out of reckoning, Indian men ended their campaign on a positive note, beating Nepal 2-0 in the last group B regu match of sepaktakraw competition at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta on Monday.

India, comprising Rupesh Sunar, Dipesh Jung Thapa, Govinda Magar, Sanjeet Dhimal and Rabin Bhattarai, beat Nepal 21-5, 21-15 in the Group B match. India had lost to Korea and Malaysia before beating China 2-1 in earlier preliminary matches. Last week, Indian men’s regu team had won a historic bronze medal in the Asian Games after losing in the semi-finals.

Sepaktakraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net. They are not allowed to use their hands.