India ace Saina Nehwal on Monday said that she was happy to open her medal account at the Asian Games but insisted that it was finishing on the top of the podium that counts.

Nehwal was outclassed by the irresistible Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 17-21, 14-21 in a 32-minute contest. Despite being defeated Nehwal walked away with the bronze medal after inexplicably missing out in the previous edition, and in 2010, a time when the 28-year-old was in a superb run of form. “I had two chances (2010, 2014) and both quarters (lost), this time being unseeded I could have faced anyone but the draw was favourable,” Nehwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Nehwal’s compatriot and Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu reached the final after defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in a pulsating semi-final. Nehwal, along with Sindhu became the only individual medallists in badminton at the Asian Games after Syed Modi earned bronze in 1982. “I am happy I could get a medal. But the point is to fight with each and every player, it’s not about (the) medal but to win it,” Nehwal added.

.@NSaina has now won:

1 Olympics medal (🥉)

2 World Championships medals (🥉🥈)

2 Uber Cup medals (🥉🥉)

1 #AsianGames medal (🥉)

3 Commonwealth Games medals (🥉🥇🥇)

3 Asian Championships medals (🥉🥉🥉)

19 Super Series Premier, Super Series, Grand Prix Gold, Grand Prix events. — Sameer Shirodkar (@SameerSh29) August 27, 2018

Nehwal has now has atleast a medal at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Olympics and the World Championships, “This tournament is as good as Olympics, just that we do not have [Olympic and reigning world champion] Carolina [Marin] here.”