Sudha Singh followed up her Asian Games gold medal in Guangzhou with a silver medal in women’s 3000 metres Steeplechase in Jakarta and Palembang.

She had finished fourth in Incheon four years ago, finishing behind the eventual winner Ruth Jebet, who was initially disqualified then re-instated. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Singh also made the cut-off for the Rio Olympics at the Federation Cup.

Soon after coming back from Rio however, Singh took ill, diagnosed with swine flu that caused her to stop competing for a while. The 32-year-old steeplechaser also spoke about her frustration of not finding a job in her home state of Uttar Pradesh, soon after winning the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017.

Singh won the title at home in Bhubaneswar, and hoped to work in her home state after having served as a Chief Ticket Inspector for the Central Railways in Mumbai. This was Singh’s fourth Asian Championships medal after three silver medals at previous editions in Guangzhou (2009), Kobe (2011) and Pune (2015).

She also competed in the marathon at the World Championships in 2015 in Beijing. She had finished 21st in the 3000 metres steeplechase at the London Olympic Games in 2012.