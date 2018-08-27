Chasing a third successive Asian Games medal, Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) made a strong start, out-punching Pakistan’s Tanveer Ahmed in his pre-quarterfinal bout at Jakarta.

Joining Krishan in the last eight was was national champion Dheeraj Rangi (64kg), who defeated Mongolia’s Nurlan Kobashev. However, Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winner Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) lost a close contest against Kyrgyzstan’s Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu to bow out of the competition in the round of 16 stage. The Indian lost 2-3 and also sustained a cut on his forehead.

Vikas, who won a gold in 2010 and a bronze in the 2014 Asiad, opened the proceedings for India, producing a dominating performance in which his right hooks stood out. The Indian’s powerful punches were mostly met with feeble counters by the Pakistani, who received one standing eight count during the bout and was left quite shaken at the end of it.

The Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, Panghal also sustained a cut above his left eye during the bout but did not seem too affected. He will be up against China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Tanglatihan defeated Turkmenistan’s Nursahet Pazzyyev in his last-16 stage bout.

If Krishan goes on to win a medal at the Games, he would become the first Indian boxer with a hat-trick of podium finishes at the event. In the evening session, Panghal came back strongly after being rattled a bit by Kharhuu in the opening round.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist found his bearings in the second round, using his left jabs to telling effect. The Haryana-lad forced his rival into a shell guard but even that could not save the Mongolian from the pounding that came his way.

One of the Indian’s left jabs on counter-attack jolted Kharhuu in the third round, leading to a standing eight count before the misery ended for him with the ring of the final bell. Panghal will face North Korean Kim Jang Ryong in the quarters on Wednesday. Ryong defeated Iran’s Omid Ahmadisafa in his last-16 bout today. In the last Indian bout of the day, Dheeraj also recovered from a slow start to get the better of Kobashev.

The Kyrgyz was the dominant one in the opening round but ran out of steam eventually and even ended up getting a warning for bending too much for the referee’s liking in the third round.