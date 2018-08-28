The Indian team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Madhumita Kumari took home the silver in women’s compound archery team after a narrow 228-231 loss to Korea in the final.

The top two seeded teams were neck-to-neck till 21 shots but Korea stepped it up on the last three arrows and India’s Madhumita and Muskan couldn’t come up with a crucial 10 to bag the gold. Jyothi, however, maintained a perfect 10 record through the final.

The Indian trio started with perfect shots and held a two-point lead over Korea at 59-57 after the first six shots. But the Koreans came back strongly in the second half of the final and it took 10s by Jyothi to keep India level with the eventual champions. The scores were level after the 12, 15 and 18 shots as well.

There was very little separating the two teams till the last three arrows. But with the score reading 231-201, India needed three perfect 10s in the final three shots. However, Madhumita shots an 8 which all but ended any hopes of a gold.