Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Somvir Rathi at the arrival lounge of the Indira Gandhi International Airport upon her arrival from Jakarta, Times of India reported on Tuesday.

Rathi, greco roman wrestler, and Phogat exchanged rings and also cut a cake in the presence of their family members at the airport.

Phogat, who celebrated her 24th birthday on August 25, became the first Indian woman to win a wrestling gold in Jakarta. She was peeved over a newspaper report, which suggested a possibility of romance brewing between her and javelin star Neeraj Chopra after the latter turned up to cheer her during the wrestling bouts.

Phogat, however, denied that the news report had anything to do with their decision to get engaged on the airport soon after her return from Jakarta.

“No, it was nothing like that. For me, that article involving Neeraj didn’t exist. Somvir and I are friends for 7-8 years and the whole country knows about our relationship,” she was quoted as saying.