Indian volleyball men’s team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match in the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Indians made an impressive start, pocketing the first set 25-21. But, Pakistan fought back to win the second and third sets by an identical margin of 25-21.

In the fourth set, India were edged out 23-25 as Pakistan emerged victorious in an enthralling contest that lasted 100 minutes. The Indian women’s team will also play classification matches after they went out of medal contention from Pool B.