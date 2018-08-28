Keeping high expectations intact, eight of the Indian women youth pugilists entered the semi-finals of their respective categories in the ongoing AIBA Women’s and Men’s World Championships at Budapest on Monday.

All of them thus ensured a bronze medal each at least but there are strong indications of the Indians finishing with a medal with a different colour. Anamika, who started the Indian campaign in the morning, began with a fantastic win over her Italian rival Martina La Piano with a 4:1 verdict in 51 kg class and also ensure her a bronze medal at least. She would be taking on Thai opponent Kittiya Nampai.

It was even better for Jony in 60 kg, who outclassed Chinese Chen Yibing with a 5:0 verdit. Asian Youth Championships gold medallist Manisha, downed her Slovak opponent Miroslava Jedinakova, for what had turned out in favour of India with a 4:1 verdict in 64 kg. In the semi-finals she will be up against Veronika Villas of Hungary.

But the win by Sakshi, a gold medallist at the India edition of the event last year, was even more sweeter as she battered Russia’s Valeriia Rodionova. The Bhiwani-based boxer led all through in the 57-kg category, getting unanimous verdicts from all the five judges in her favour. She is slated to clash with American Isamary Aquino.

The 2017 gold medallist Nitu showed why she is the best in her class (48 kg) after she knocked out Maxi Koltzer of Germany to set up a semi-final showdown against Kazakh’s Anel Kudaibergen in the light-fly category later tonight.

Earlier, Astha Pahwa defeated Albania’s Selaj Elsidita, 4:1. The Indian had finished with a bronze medal at the last edition of the world meet held at home.

Meanwhile, both Sakshi Umesh in 81 kg (light heavy class) and Neha Yadav, who competes in +81, walked straight into the semi-finals and they began their campaign later tonight. Their direct entry had already assured them a bronze medal each in their weight categories.

However, two boys – Bhavesh Kattimani in 52 kg and Ankit in 60 kg – lost their bouts with identical split decisions of 2:3 to settle for the bronze medals. The Indian girls, who finished with five gold medals in the India edition, would be hoping for a repeat.

India has sent a total of 18 players, including 10 girls and 8 boys to the Hungarian capital, registering highest ever qualification in India and second highest in Asia.