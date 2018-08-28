India bagged two medals in Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central Asia, on Tuesday at the ongoing Asian Games. Pincky Balhara and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav won the silver and bronze respectively in the women’s 52kg category.

The 19-year-old Pincky lost 0-10 to favourite Gulnor Sulaymanova of Uzbekistan in the gold medal clash to get the silver.

Pincky earlier defeated Tsou Chiawen of Taipei 5-0 in Round of 16 before getting the better of Susanti Terry Kusumawardani of Sri Lanka 3-0 in the quarterfinals. She beat Abdumajidova Oysuluv of Uzbekistan 1-0 in the last four stage.

Earlier in the day, Yallappa lost to Sulaymanova 0-10 in the semifinal to claim the bronze as both the semifinalists are assured of medals.

Kurash is a form of folk wrestling in which the competitors use towels to hold their opponents with an aim to throw them off the feet.

It is making its debut at the Asian Games.