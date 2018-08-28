After reaching a half century of medals on Tuesday after another productive session in the athletics, India continue their campaign in Indonesia as the 18th Asian Games enters day 11 on Wednesday.

Athletics will once again be the focus as Dutee Chand will feature in the 200m final after topping the charts in the semi-final on Tuesday. Arpinder Singh will also be a medal hope in triple jump.

Elsewhere, women’s hockey team are in semi-final action against China.

Boxers, after a disappointing campaign so far, could confirm their first medals with four puglisits in quarterfinal action.

Athletics

Event Players Time
Men's 20km Walk - FINAL Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat 4:30 am
Women's 20km Walk - FINAL Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur  4:40 am
Women's Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram Long Jump: 7:30 am
Javelin Throw: 9 am
800m race: 7.10 pm
Men's Triple Jump Final Rakesh Babu Arayan Veettil, Arpinder Singh 4:45 pm
Women's 200m Final Dutee Chand 5:20 pm
Men's 4x400m Qualification To Be Decided 6:45 pm

Hockey

Event Teams Time
Women's Semi-final India vs China 6:30 pm

Boxing

Event Players Time
Men's Light Fly(49kg) Quarter-final Amit vs Kim Jang Ryong (North Korea) 12:15 pm
Men's Light Welter(64kg) Quarter-final Dheeraj vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia) 5:15 pm
Men's Middle(75kg) Quarter-final Vikas Krishan vs Tanglatihan Touheta Erbieke (China) 1:45 pm
Women's Fly(51kg) Quarter-final Sarjubala Devi vs Chang Yuan (China) 2:15 pm

Table tennis

Event Teams Time
Mixed Doubles - R32 Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar Around 10am
Mixed Doubles - R32 Achanta Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra  Around 10:30 am
Mixed Doubles (R16, QF, SF) TBD Through the day

Squash

Event Teams Time
Women's Team Pool B India vs China 11:00 am

Bridge

Event Time
Mixed Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4) 8:00 am onwards
Men's Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4) 8:30 am onwards
Women's Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4) 8:30 am onwards

Canoe-Kayaking

Event Players Time
Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men Albert Selvaraj, Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh Laitonjam, Prohit 7:20 am
Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh Laitonjam 9:00 am

Cycling

Event Players Time
Women's Omnium (Scratch Race) Manorama Devi 7:30 am
Men's Sprint Qualification Esow, Ranjit Singh 7:50 am
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Manjeet Singh 8:25 am

Handball

Event Teams Time
Men's Main Round Group 3 India vs Indonesia 12:30 pm

Volleyball

Event Teams Time
Women's India vs Hong Kong 3:00 pm

Kurash

Event Teams Time
Women's 63kg Binisha Biju Nayakattu  12:30 pm onwards
Men's 81kg Manish Tokas, Kunal 12:30 pm onwards

Sailing

Event Players Timing
Open Laser 4.7 - Race 10 and 11 Govind BairagiHarshita Tomar Through the day
Mixed RS One - Race 12, 13 and 14 Dayna CoelhoKatya Coleho
49er Men - Race 12, 13 and 14 Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda
49er FX Women - Race 12, 13 and 14 Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar
Laser Radial - Race 10 and 11 Nethra Kumanan

Judo - Medal rounds later

Event Players Time
Men's 60kg Elimination R16 Vijay Kumar Yadav  After 8 am 
Men's 60kg Elimination R16 Kalpana Devi Thoudam After 8.45 am

Soft Tennis

Event Players Time
Mixed Doubles - Prelim Group C Dhiman / Tiwari 2 matches
Men's singles - Prelim Group F Patel / Namita 2 matches