After reaching a half century of medals on Tuesday after another productive session in the athletics, India continue their campaign in Indonesia as the 18th Asian Games enters day 11 on Wednesday.
Athletics will once again be the focus as Dutee Chand will feature in the 200m final after topping the charts in the semi-final on Tuesday. Arpinder Singh will also be a medal hope in triple jump.
Elsewhere, women’s hockey team are in semi-final action against China.
Boxers, after a disappointing campaign so far, could confirm their first medals with four puglisits in quarterfinal action.
The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.
Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.
Here’s the complete list of India’s events on day 11.
Athletics
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Men's 20km Walk - FINAL
| Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat
| 4:30 am
| Women's 20km Walk - FINAL
| Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur
| 4:40 am
| Women's Heptathlon
| Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram
| Long Jump: 7:30 am
Javelin Throw: 9 am
800m race: 7.10 pm
| Men's Triple Jump Final
| Rakesh Babu Arayan Veettil, Arpinder Singh
| 4:45 pm
| Women's 200m Final
| Dutee Chand
| 5:20 pm
| Men's 4x400m Qualification
| To Be Decided
| 6:45 pm
Hockey
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Women's Semi-final
| India vs China
| 6:30 pm
Boxing
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Men's Light Fly(49kg) Quarter-final
| Amit vs Kim Jang Ryong (North Korea)
| 12:15 pm
| Men's Light Welter(64kg) Quarter-final
| Dheeraj vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia)
| 5:15 pm
| Men's Middle(75kg) Quarter-final
| Vikas Krishan vs Tanglatihan Touheta Erbieke (China)
| 1:45 pm
| Women's Fly(51kg) Quarter-final
| Sarjubala Devi vs Chang Yuan (China)
| 2:15 pm
Table tennis
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Mixed Doubles - R32
| Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar
| Around 10am
| Mixed Doubles - R32
| Achanta Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra
| Around 10:30 am
| Mixed Doubles (R16, QF, SF)
| TBD
| Through the day
Squash
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Women's Team Pool B
| India vs China
| 11:00 am
Bridge
| Event
| Time
| Mixed Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4)
| 8:00 am onwards
| Men's Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4)
| 8:30 am onwards
| Women's Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4)
| 8:30 am onwards
Canoe-Kayaking
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men
| Albert Selvaraj, Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh Laitonjam, Prohit
| 7:20 am
| Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men
| Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh Laitonjam
| 9:00 am
Cycling
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Women's Omnium (Scratch Race)
| Manorama Devi
| 7:30 am
| Men's Sprint Qualification
| Esow, Ranjit Singh
| 7:50 am
| Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit
| Manjeet Singh
| 8:25 am
Handball
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Men's Main Round Group 3
| India vs Indonesia
| 12:30 pm
Volleyball
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Women's
| India vs Hong Kong
| 3:00 pm
Kurash
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Women's 63kg
| Binisha Biju Nayakattu
| 12:30 pm onwards
| Men's 81kg
| Manish Tokas, Kunal
| 12:30 pm onwards
Sailing
| Event
| Players
| Timing
| Open Laser 4.7 - Race 10 and 11
| Govind BairagiHarshita Tomar
| Through the day
| Mixed RS One - Race 12, 13 and 14
| Dayna CoelhoKatya Coleho
|
| 49er Men - Race 12, 13 and 14
| Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda
|
| 49er FX Women - Race 12, 13 and 14
| Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar
|
| Laser Radial - Race 10 and 11
| Nethra Kumanan
|
Judo - Medal rounds later
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Men's 60kg Elimination R16
| Vijay Kumar Yadav
| After 8 am
| Men's 60kg Elimination R16
| Kalpana Devi Thoudam
| After 8.45 am
Soft Tennis
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Mixed Doubles - Prelim Group C
| Dhiman / Tiwari
| 2 matches
| Men's singles - Prelim Group F
| Patel / Namita
| 2 matches