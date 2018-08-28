After reaching a half century of medals on Tuesday after another productive session in the athletics, India continue their campaign in Indonesia as the 18th Asian Games enters day 11 on Wednesday.

Athletics will once again be the focus as Dutee Chand will feature in the 200m final after topping the charts in the semi-final on Tuesday. Arpinder Singh will also be a medal hope in triple jump.

Elsewhere, women’s hockey team are in semi-final action against China.

Boxers, after a disappointing campaign so far, could confirm their first medals with four puglisits in quarterfinal action.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Here’s the complete list of India’s events on day 11.

Athletics Event Players Time Men's 20km Walk - FINAL Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat 4:30 am Women's 20km Walk - FINAL Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur 4:40 am Women's Heptathlon Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram Long Jump: 7:30 am

Javelin Throw: 9 am

800m race: 7.10 pm Men's Triple Jump Final Rakesh Babu Arayan Veettil, Arpinder Singh 4:45 pm Women's 200m Final Dutee Chand 5:20 pm Men's 4x400m Qualification To Be Decided 6:45 pm

Hockey Event Teams Time Women's Semi-final India vs China 6:30 pm

Boxing Event Players Time Men's Light Fly(49kg) Quarter-final Amit vs Kim Jang Ryong (North Korea) 12:15 pm Men's Light Welter(64kg) Quarter-final Dheeraj vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia) 5:15 pm Men's Middle(75kg) Quarter-final Vikas Krishan vs Tanglatihan Touheta Erbieke (China) 1:45 pm Women's Fly(51kg) Quarter-final Sarjubala Devi vs Chang Yuan (China) 2:15 pm

Table tennis Event Teams Time Mixed Doubles - R32 Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar Around 10am Mixed Doubles - R32 Achanta Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra Around 10:30 am Mixed Doubles (R16, QF, SF) TBD Through the day

Squash Event Teams Time Women's Team Pool B India vs China 11:00 am

Bridge Event Time Mixed Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4) 8:00 am onwards Men's Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4) 8:30 am onwards Women's Pair Qualification (Rounds 3 & 4) 8:30 am onwards

Canoe-Kayaking Event Players Time Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men Albert Selvaraj, Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh Laitonjam, Prohit 7:20 am Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh Laitonjam 9:00 am

Cycling Event Players Time Women's Omnium (Scratch Race) Manorama Devi 7:30 am Men's Sprint Qualification Esow, Ranjit Singh 7:50 am Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Manjeet Singh 8:25 am

Handball Event Teams Time Men's Main Round Group 3 India vs Indonesia 12:30 pm

Volleyball Event Teams Time Women's India vs Hong Kong 3:00 pm

Kurash Event Teams Time Women's 63kg Binisha Biju Nayakattu 12:30 pm onwards Men's 81kg Manish Tokas, Kunal 12:30 pm onwards

Sailing Event Players Timing Open Laser 4.7 - Race 10 and 11 Govind BairagiHarshita Tomar Through the day Mixed RS One - Race 12, 13 and 14 Dayna CoelhoKatya Coleho 49er Men - Race 12, 13 and 14 Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda 49er FX Women - Race 12, 13 and 14 Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar Laser Radial - Race 10 and 11 Nethra Kumanan

Judo - Medal rounds later Event Players Time Men's 60kg Elimination R16 Vijay Kumar Yadav After 8 am Men's 60kg Elimination R16 Kalpana Devi Thoudam After 8.45 am