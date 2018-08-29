The Indian women’s squash team on Wednesday assured itself of a medal after advancing to the semi-finals at Jakarta.

The team comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued their unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match.

The team will play its final Pool B match against Hong Kong on Thursday, and will look to top its pool. The women’s team, which won their first ever silver medal at Incheon four years ago, had earlier beaten Iran, Thailand and Indonesia. Pallikal and Chinappa had also won bronze medals in the women’s singles event last week.