Dutee Chand won her second medal at the Asian Games when she won the silver medal in women’s 200m on Wednesday.

She finished with a time of 23.20 seconds, a tad short of the 22.96 mark by Odiong Edidiong of Bahrain who won the gold. Wei Yongli of China won the bronze, in an exact repeat of the 100m podium.

The 22-year-old from Odisha had stormed into the final on Tuesday by winning the semifinal in a personal-best time of 23:00 seconds, which was faster than her qualification round timing.

In the final, Chand was in the running for gold till the halfway mark, but in the last 100m the Bahrani athlete was too good and pulled away to seal the gold. But the Indian held her own to get her second silver.

The last Indian to win a medal in the 200m at Asiad was Saraswati Saha who won the gold at the 220 Games in Busan.

She is taking part in her first Asian Games. She was suspended by the IAAF in 2014 under its hyperandrogenism policy but she filed an appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sports and won it.

Recently, under a revised rule of the IAAF, Dutee was left outside the purview of the hyperandrogenism policy which gave her liberty to pursue her career.