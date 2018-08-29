England are set to play two spinners for the fourth Test against India as Moeen Ali returned to the playing XI for the crucial tie in Southampton.

Meanwhile, the hosts’ hero from the Lord’s Test - Sam Curran - replaces Chris Woakes. Jonny Bairstow, who was injured in the last Test, is set to play as specialist batsman.

The selection choices are interesting as it was widely expected that the wicket in Southampton would be a green top. Ali, however, can play the role of the all-rounder giving the hosts more options.

England XI: Cook, Jennings, Root (c), Bairstow, Stokes, Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Curran, Rashid, Broad, Anderson