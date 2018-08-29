India’s silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay in the Asian Games will not be upgraded to gold after protests lodged against champions Bahrain was rejected by the tournament’s jury of appeals on Wednesday.

India had lodged a protest, stating that a Bahraini runner had caused obstruction to Hima Das during the relay race in which India finished second after MR Poovamma frittered away a good 30-metre lead.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, Poovamma, Hima and Arokia Rajiv had clocked 3 minute and 15.71 seconds to finish behind Bahrain (3:11.89) in the event, which was making a debut in the Asian Games.

India’s protest was admitted by the jury of appeals last night but was rejected on Wednesdays “We presented our case and after due deliberation, the jury rejected our appeal. So the result stands, we are the silver winner,” an Indian team official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Anas had begun in spectacular fashion as he opened up a huge 30-metre lead over his Bahraini rival and handed over the baton to Poovamma. However, Poovamma struggled and by the time she passed on the baton to Hima, Bahrain had created a huge lead.

As Hima got the baton, she had to change her lane and sidestep Bahrain’s Oluwakemi Adekoya who fell before her, obstructing her way, after setting Salwa Naser on her way. Hima could not cover the distance as Salwa pulled away quickly, leaving Anas with an unenviable job of covering at least a 50-metre lead.

In the end, India finished with a timing of 3 minute 15.71 seconds, which was about four seconds slower than winners Bahrain (3:11.89). Kazakshtan finished third with a timing of 3:19.42.