Seema Punia registered her season best throw of 62.26m to clinch the discus throw bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games on Thursday.

The 35-year-old, who had won the gold medal four years ago in Incheon, would have needed something special to get the better of the two Chinese throwers who had cleared the 64m mark before coming into the Games. However, she could not even improve on her personal best of 62.22m and finished behind Yang Chen (64.89m) and Bin Feng (63.81m).

Punia’s best came on the third attempt and that proved enough to bag a bronze.

The other Indian in fray, Sandeep Kumari, finished fifth with a throw of 54.61m on her third attempt. She fouled her last three attempts.