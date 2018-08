For the Indian contingent, Friday will be the penultimate day of events at the 18th Asian Games. With the tally reading 13 gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze (a total of 59 medals), Indian athletes would hope to add two more gold medals to match their overall best tally from 1951.

All eyes will be on the women’s hockey team as they look to make up for the men’s team defeat on Thursday by eyeing a famous gold medal. Boxers and squash players face tough challenges in their respective semifinals.

Other medals could come from sailing and bridge.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated at the end of the day.

Hockey Event Teams Time Women's final India vs Japan 6.30 pm

Boxing Event Players Time Men's light fly (49 kg) semi-finals Amit Panghal 4.45 pm Men's middle (75 kg) semi-finals Vikas Krishan 6 pm

Squash Event Teams Time Women's team semi-finals India vs Malaysia 9.30 am Men's team semi-finals India vs Hong Kong 2.30 pm

Table tennis Event Players Time Women's singles round of 16 Manika Batra vs Wang Manyu (CHN) 10.30 am Men's singles round of 16 Sharath Kamal vs Chuang Chihyuan (TPE) 9.30 am Men's singles round of 16 Sathiyan G vs Kenta Matsudaira 11.30 am Women's singles quarter-finals TBD From 1.30 pm Men's singles quarter-finals TBD From 2.30 pm

Sailing Event Players Time 49er Men race 15 Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda 10.30 am 49er FX Women race 15 Varsha Gautham, Sweta Shervegar 10.35 am Laser Radial race 12 Nethra Kumanan 10.35 am Open Laser 4.7 race 12 Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar 10.40 am Mixed RS One race 15 Dayna Coelho, Katya Coleho 10.40 am

Cycling track Event Players Time Men's keirin round 1 Ranjit Singh, Esow Alban 7.42 am Men's keirin round 1 repechages TBD 8.50 am Men's keirin round 2 TBD 12.20 pm Men's keirin final TBD 1.45 pm

Diving Event Players Time Men's 3m springboard prelims Ramananda Sharma 12.35 pm Men's 3m springboard final TBD 7.20 pm

Volleyball Event Teams Time Women's classification 9-10 India vs Chinese Taipei 7.30 am

Canoe/Kayak Event Players Time Canoe Single (C1) 200m Women heats Meera Das 7.30 am Kayak Single (K1) 200m Women heats Ragina Kiro 7.50 am Kayak Single (K1) 200m Men heats Naocha Singh 8.10 am Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men heats Prakant Sharma/Jamesboy Singh Oinam 8.30 am Canoe Single (C1) 200m Women semis TBD 2.30 pm Kayak Single (K1) 200m Women semis TBD 2.40 pm Kayak Single (K1) 200m Men semis TBD 2.50 pm Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men semis TBD 3 pm

Judo Event Players Time Men's -100kg round of 16 Avtar Singh vs Ivan Remarenco (UAE) 7.42 am Women's +78kg quarter-finals Rajwinder Kaur vs Akira Sone (Japan) 8.36 am

Bridge Event Players Time Men's pair semi-final 3 Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath Sarkar

Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai

Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder 8 am Women's pair semi-final 3 Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia

Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar 8 am Mixed pair semi-final 3 Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar

Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal 8 am Men's pair final 1 TBD 1 pm Women's pair final 1 TBD 1 pm Mixed pair final 1 TBD 1 pm

Roller skate Event Players Time Men's Road 20 Km Race Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Amitesh Mishra 12.30 pm Women's Road 20 Km Race Varsha Puranik, Aarathy Kasturi Raj 1.30 pm