Thursday’s Champions League group draw in Monaco turned up a plum when Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team Juventus were drawn to face Manchester United, the team he first tasted glory with in the 2008 final.

Ronaldo joined Juve this summer from holders Real Madrid, whom he helped to beat Liverpool to win the competition for the third year in a row in May.

Real were drawn against AS Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen while Liverpool must take on Paris Saint Germain in their group as well as Napoli and Red Star Belgrade. Valencia and Young Boss of Switzerland complete the Manchester United and Juventus pool.