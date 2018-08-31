England vs India, 4th Test, day 2 Live: Kohli and Co look to build on bowlers’ exploits
Can the Indian batsmen build on the foundation their bowlers gave them yesterday?
England were bowled out for 246 after electing to bat on day one. The Indian batsmen ended the the day’s play at 19/0.
Live updates
2:59 pm: Before the Indian batsmen take to the field in Edgbaston, here’s Kushal talking about how the batsmen will have a tough ask to be consistent. Remember, the batsmen played a crucial hand in the previous Test. – READ
2:53 pm: England were surprised by the swing that was on offer, says Sam Curran – READ
2:43 pm: In case you missed the action, here’s how Bumrah and Ishant put England on mat in one hour – READ
Hello and welcome to the live updates of day two of the fourth Test between England and
India at Southampton. India, undoubtedly, have the edge over the English after bowling them out for 246.
Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were once again deadly and showed all the characteristics of becoming a top pace bowling trio. The English top order, once again, failed to get runs on the board and were in danger of getting shot out before lunch before yet another rescue act by Sam Curran took them to safety.
The all-rounder, making his comeback in the side scored 78 important runs, rallying with the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Moeen Ali, also making his return, played a useful hand. India got off to a brisk start yesterday. What stood out on day one was the prodigious swing that was on offer for the bowlers. Will it be the same today as well? We’ll find out.