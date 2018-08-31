Conseslus Kipruto won the 3000 metre Steeplechase at the IAAF Diamond League finals in Zurich on Sunday, after losing one of his shoes soon after the start of the race.

With a little over a minute and 20 seconds of the race gone, the Olympic and World Champion Kipruto lost his left shoe.

The Diamond League is the flagship competition of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), a series of meets culminating in the finals at Zurich and Brussels.

Kipruto, champion in Rio in 2016, entered the final stretch of the race behind Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali but reached the finish line after a late dash took him home in a time of 8 minutes and 10.14 seconds.

The moment Conseslus Kipruto lost his shoe... and still won the Men's 3000mSC.#ZurichDL #DiamondLeague #DLFinal pic.twitter.com/RPEph7nLe8 — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) August 30, 2018

The 23-year-old from Kenya had won the Steeplechase with an Olympic record time of 8 minutes and 3.28 seconds in Rio.

Kipruto had won two other Diamond League meetings this year, including one in Rome with a 2018 world-leading time of 8 minutes and 8.04 seconds.