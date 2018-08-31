After 13 days of action in Indonesia, Saturday will see the last of the Indian contingent in action as the 18th Asian Games draws to a close. Looking to add to India’s 13 gold medals would be Amit Panghal (boxing) and Joshna Chinappa and Co (women’s squash team).

Another medal event to look forward to would be the men’s hockey bronze playoff where two disappointed teams in India and Pakistan would take on each other.

Watch out for medals in bridge as well, as three men’s pairs, two mixed pairs and one women’s pair are in the the finals of their respective events.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated at the end of the day.

Boxing

Event Players Time
Men's light fly (49 kg) FINAL Amit Panghal 12.30 pm

Squash

Event Teams Time
Women's team - Final India vs Hong Kong 1.30 pm

Hockey

Event Teams Time
Men's Bronze Medal match India v Pakistan 4 pm

Bridge

Event Players Time
Men's pair - FINAL Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath

Sarkar Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai

Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder 		8.30 am
Women's pair - FINAL Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar 8.30 am
Mixed pair -  FINAL Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar

Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal 		8.30 am

Canoe / Kayak

Event Player Time
Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Final Prakant Sharma/Oinam Jamesboy Singh 7:30 am
Kayak Four (K4) 500m women - Final Ragina / Sandhya / Meena Devi / Soniya Devi 10 am

Judo

Event Teams Time
Mixed Team - Elimination R16 India v Nepal Around 7.30 am
Mixed Team - QF, SF and Finals TBD QF starting around 8.40 am

Diving

Event Player Time
Men's 10m Platform - Prelim Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi 12.45 pm