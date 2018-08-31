After 13 days of action in Indonesia, Saturday will see the last of the Indian contingent in action as the 18th Asian Games draws to a close. Looking to add to India’s 13 gold medals would be Amit Panghal (boxing) and Joshna Chinappa and Co (women’s squash team).
Another medal event to look forward to would be the men’s hockey bronze playoff where two disappointed teams in India and Pakistan would take on each other.
Watch out for medals in bridge as well, as three men’s pairs, two mixed pairs and one women’s pair are in the the finals of their respective events.
The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.
Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated at the end of the day.
Boxing
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Men's light fly (49 kg) FINAL
|Amit Panghal
|12.30 pm
Squash
|Event
|Teams
|Time
|Women's team - Final
|India vs Hong Kong
|1.30 pm
Hockey
|Event
|Teams
|Time
|Men's Bronze Medal match
|India v Pakistan
|4 pm
Bridge
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Men's pair - FINAL
| Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath
Sarkar Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai
Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder
|8.30 am
|Women's pair - FINAL
|Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar
|8.30 am
|Mixed pair - FINAL
| Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar
Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal
|8.30 am
Canoe / Kayak
|Event
|Player
|Time
|Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Final
|Prakant Sharma/Oinam Jamesboy Singh
|7:30 am
|Kayak Four (K4) 500m women - Final
|Ragina / Sandhya / Meena Devi / Soniya Devi
|10 am
Judo
|Event
|Teams
|Time
|Mixed Team - Elimination R16
|India v Nepal
|Around 7.30 am
|Mixed Team - QF, SF and Finals
|TBD
|QF starting around 8.40 am
Diving
|Event
|Player
|Time
|Men's 10m Platform - Prelim
|Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi
|12.45 pm