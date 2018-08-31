After 13 days of action in Indonesia, Saturday will see the last of the Indian contingent in action as the 18th Asian Games draws to a close. Looking to add to India’s 13 gold medals would be Amit Panghal (boxing) and Joshna Chinappa and Co (women’s squash team).

Another medal event to look forward to would be the men’s hockey bronze playoff where two disappointed teams in India and Pakistan would take on each other.

Watch out for medals in bridge as well, as three men’s pairs, two mixed pairs and one women’s pair are in the the finals of their respective events.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated at the end of the day.

Boxing Event Players Time Men's light fly (49 kg) FINAL Amit Panghal 12.30 pm

Squash Event Teams Time Women's team - Final India vs Hong Kong 1.30 pm

Hockey Event Teams Time Men's Bronze Medal match India v Pakistan 4 pm

Bridge Event Players Time Men's pair - FINAL Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath



Sarkar Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai



Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder 8.30 am Women's pair - FINAL Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar 8.30 am Mixed pair - FINAL Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar



Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal 8.30 am

Canoe / Kayak Event Player Time Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Final Prakant Sharma/Oinam Jamesboy Singh 7:30 am Kayak Four (K4) 500m women - Final Ragina / Sandhya / Meena Devi / Soniya Devi 10 am

Judo Event Teams Time Mixed Team - Elimination R16 India v Nepal Around 7.30 am Mixed Team - QF, SF and Finals TBD QF starting around 8.40 am