India’s Pranab Bardhan (60 years old) and Shibnath Sarkar (56 years old) won the men’s pair event in bridge on Saturday at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

Bridge, an event making its debut at the Asian Games, has now accounted for three medals with two bronze coming earlier in the men’s and mixed team events.

Bardhan and Sarkar lead through the final stages of the event and topped all the five rounds in Final 2 to emerge winners. The Chinese pair of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen won the silver and the Indonesian combination of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze.

India’s other contenders in the pair events finished outside the medal positions.

After boxer Amit Panghal’s stunning win over Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov, this was India’s 15th gold medal at the Asian Games, equalling the country’s best ever tally from the first Asiad in 1951.

This was also India’s 67th medal at the 18th Asian Games, which is also the best overall tally for the country.