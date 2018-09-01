Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC announced the big-ticket signing of Australia’s all-time leading goal scorer Tim Cahill on Saturday.

The 38-year-old who has played for Everton, New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Shenhua and Melbourne City, will join the Indian club for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Cahill is among the biggest names to be signed this season by the Indian league. He had last played the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after which he announced his international retirement

“I’m excited to announce that I’m signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League,” Cahill tweeted.

Part 1 of 2 - I'm excited to announce that I'm signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

I’ve been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve. pic.twitter.com/uuUcMQ06yi — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) September 1, 2018

I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play

football.

I'm looking forward to beginning this next adventure, meeting my teammates at training camp in Madrid.#WeAreJamshedpurFC pic.twitter.com/7un1CChgl7 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) September 1, 2018

“I’ve been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve. I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football.” He added.

The former Australian captain will join his new teammates at training camp in Madrid.

Jamshedpur FC is one of the newly-added clubs and finished fifth out of ten in their first season in ISL. They are coached by Spaniard Cesar Ferrnando.

On Friday, the club had announced the signing of Indian junior players Aniket Jadhav and Amarjit Singh Kiyam till the year 2021. Both players were part of the Indian team for Fifa Under-17 World Cup squad and were playing for the Indian Arrows in the I-League.