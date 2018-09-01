England vs India, 4th Test, day 3 live: Bumrah removes Cook as hosts lose first wicket
Can the pacers deliver once again?
Cheteshwar Pujara’s battling hundred ensured that India earned a slender first innings lead at Southampton. How will their pace battery respond?
Live updates
ENGLAND 33/1 in 15 Overs (Jennings 12, Moeen Ali 9), lead by 6 runs
Seam and pace upright from Bumrah and Moeen works the ball to third man fence for a boundary. Kohli is not pleased. The Indian pacer continues to threaten, especially when he goes fuller to the left-hander. Five from the over and England now have the lead.
For the uninitiated, Moeen Ali, the captain of Warwickshire, plays at no 3 for his county side
ENGLAND 28/1 in 13 Overs (Jennings 12, Moeen Ali 4)
Bumrah troubles Moeen Ali with a couple of absolute jaffas. His first delivery went centimeters over the top of off-stump. That pitched and straightened viciously. The England all-rounder gets a streaky boundary to get off the mark, but Bumrah consistently beat his outside edge.
Lo and behold, Moeen Ali is sent in at no 3
WICKET! ENGLAND 24/1 in 12.1 Overs, A Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12 (39)
Bumrah gets the breakthrough. After patiently negotiating the early part of the morning session, Cook fishes outside the off-stump. India nearly spooned the chance but Rahul takes it off the third attempt.
ENGLAND 24/0 in 12 Overs (Cook 12, Jennings 12)
Still no angles for Ishant and Cook has little trouble working the ball on the leg side. Three runs on the on-side and England just trail by three runs now.
ENGLAND 21/0 in 11 Overs (Cook 9, Jennings 12)
It’s a neat first over from Bumrah. He went back of a length and beat Jennings’s outside edge a couple of times. The opener, though, earned a boundary with a trickle towards the third-man fence.
Bumrah is brought on
ENGLAND 16/0 in 10 Overs (Cook 8, Jennings 8)
Ishant continues to pitch it up to the batsman and England add two more singles to the total. There is very swing on offer so far, though, something that bodes well for the England openers.
ENGLAND 14/0 in 9 Overs (Cook 7, Jennings 7)
Ashwin once again teases Jennings’s outside edge but the left-hander is not tempted to play at at. He gets a single, though, working the ball on the leg side to take a single.
ENGLAND 13/0 in 8 Overs (Cook 7, Jennings 6)
Ishant goes full and Cook flicks on the leg side, beating mid-on and reaches the fence. That was trademark Cook. Meanwhile, the Indian pacer gets a warning for running on the danger area, something that came up in his previous over as well.
ENGLAND 9/0 in 7 Overs (Cook 3, Jennings 6)
There is a loud shout for a leg-before by Ashwin in the last ball of the over. Umpire Dharmasena is not interested; perhaps the delivery had too much away swing and would have missed Jennings’s off-stump. Jennings, meanwhile, brought up his first runs of the day with a push through the off-side for a couple.
ENGLAND 7/0 in 6 Overs (Cook 3, Jennings 4)
Maiden over. Umpire Oxenford checks Ishant’s follow through as there are some footmarks in the danger area. The seam is upright and the deliveries are pitched up, Cook plays it out safely.
Ishant to bowl the second over of the day
ENGLAND 7/0 in 5 Overs (Cook 3, Jennings 4)
Ashwin immediately finds some turn that beats Cook’s outside edge as the off-spinner drags his length back, removing the pace on the ball a touch. The former England captain gets the first run of the day with a flick on the leg-side, which yields a single.
3:28 pm: The players have made their way to the centre. Ashwin wil start proceedings. Cook to take strike. It’s another warm, sunny day in Southampton.
3:12 pm: “It’s a dry pitch,” says Sanjay Manjarekar at the pitch report. The pitch should aid the spinners a bit and Ishant and Bumrah will also have prominent roles to play. Big day for England, this.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fourth Test between England and India at Edgbaston on day four. Cheteshwar Pujara undoubtedly stole the show on Friday with a brilliant hundred, one that would surely rank among the best of the fifteen centuries he has scored so far.
The question for England would be if the runs they conceded late in the Indian innings would prove costly with the ball still aiding the seamers. The last two wickets put on 78 runs with Pujara farming the strike and anchoring the innings along with tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.
India bowled four overs towards the close of play and Bumrah build on the good work that he put in during England’s first innings. Jennings had to fend off a couple of jaffas outside the off-stump.