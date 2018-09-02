England vs India, 4th Test, day 4 Live: Kohli and Co look to wrap up tail after Buttler stands firm
The Indians, for much of day three, were frustrated by the efforts of the England keeper, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran.
India finished day three on a high after Jasprit Bumrah picked up the wicket of Adil Rashid. Can they wrap the tail quickly.
Live updates
2:49 pm: Who do we believe here? What is the pitch like? The Indian contingent, led by Sanjay Manjarekar, who did a 360 yesterday by stating that “day four may not be as challenging to bat as we thought start of day three”.
Hello and welcome to day four of the fourth Test between England and India at Southampton. For much of day three, India had a day to forget as Jos Buttler once again frustrated the Indian pacers. Quite surprisingly, it seemed at though Virat Kohli had under-bowled his pacers. With the footholes offering vicious turn in the final two sessions, Ashwin, who toiled away had little reward to show at the end of it. Kushal tries to understand why this happened here.
England’s lower middle-order once again deserve praise for getting them out of danger. Ben Stokes played his slowest Test match knock till date while Jos Buttler continued to look in fine nick and was undoubtedly England’s best batsman yesterday. Shami was India’s best bowler: he was fast, got the ball to move both ways and picked up three wickets. Bumrah, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of days and was removed out the pace attack soon after he was re-introduced with the new ball.
England have a healthy lead of 233. On this wicket, it should prove sufficient. There is variable bounce and importantly, England have the ammunition to make the best use of the conditions. Sam Curran, who is showing maturity well beyond his 20 years is in the middle of another gem. A fourth innings target of over 250 will look like a whole other proposition for the visitors.