Skipper Virat Kohli got a lucky reprieve after another howler from third umpire Joel Wilson as India reached 46 for 3 against England at lunch on the fourth day, chasing a tricky victory target of 245.

TV umpire Joel Wilson ruled not out when replays showed that Kohli did not edge the ball off Moeen Ali (0-8) in the 17th over and it was crashing onto the leg stump.

Twitter was left stumped by the decision:

The 3rd umpire has got that wrong. No inside Edge. Bat hit pad not ball. Kohli very lucky. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) September 2, 2018

Good point made by @nassercricket regarding the Virat Kohli lbw. The DRS protocol should involve the on-field Umpire explaining his decision: was it not out because he thought he hit it or because it hit outside the line/was missing? What is the third umpire overturning? #EngvInd — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 2, 2018

Too much focus is being given to the Ultra Edge variation waves which *might* indicate an inside edge on the Kohli DRS call and not enough to the exculpatory evidence of the front on video which shows pretty clearly there is a visual gap between bat and ball. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 2, 2018

Not sure 3rd umpire Joel Wilson realised bat hit Kohli's pad - he didn't mention it.

Bat probably didn't hit ball as well but field umpire had given Kohli not out. Not 100 per cent conclusive either way.

On balance, probably a reasonable outcome. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) September 2, 2018

Remember that Kohli was given not out on the field. So the evidence had to show that the umpire was definitely wrong to give him in. The decision was being reviewed. Not the appeal. This is not my opinion. This is how DRS is works according to the DRS rules. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) September 2, 2018

Kohli - everyone can have their view on whether that was an edge or not but the 3rd umpire should have at least considered bat against pad. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 2, 2018