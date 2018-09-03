India slipped to another overseas series defeat after losing the fourth Test against England in Southampton by 60 runs on Sunday. England won the match with more than a day to spare, which saw them take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

India, set 245 to win, were dismissed for 184 after tea on the fourth day. Recalled off-spinner Moeen Ali took four wickets for 71 runs for a match haul of 9/134. Ali upstaged India’s R Ashwin, whose match figures were 3/124.

India captain Virat Kohli made 58 in the second-innings chase and put on 101 for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51). But their exits either side of tea led to a collapse, with the match ending when Ashwin was lbw to Sam Curran.

India’s batting collapse and eventual series defeat expectedly led to some venting on Twitter by fans, journalists and experts.

India in chases this year:



Cape Town: Target 208 -- 135/10

Centurion: Target 287 -- 151/10



Edgbaston: Target 194 -- 162/10

Southampton: Target 245 -- 184/10#EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 2, 2018

India's collapses after Kohli wicket

27/2 - 92/7

71/3 - 135 all out (Cape Town)

26/2 - 87/7 (Centurion)

97/2 - 187 all out (Jo’burg)

141/6 - 162 all out (Edgbaston)

49/3 - 107 all out

61/4 - 130 all out (Lord’s)

279/4 - 329 all out (Trent Bridge)

142/2 - 195/8

123/3 - 184 all out — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) September 2, 2018

Most runs batting at number 8 or lower in a Test series for England:

293 (avg 36.62) MM Ali v Aus in Eng 2015

251 (avg 50.20) SM Curran v Ind in Eng 2018

250 (avg 41.66) SCJ Broad v Pak in Eng 2010 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) September 2, 2018

86/6, 87/7 and 142/2. Remember the numbers — Sidvee (@sidvee) September 2, 2018

There were some neutrals who decided to do a Ravi Shastri...

Test cricket wins AGAIN!



Both teams putting on a show!



England coming up trumps with a #TrumpCard of the future - @CurranSM! 🤙🏽 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) September 2, 2018

Top win by England despite them really not getting into top gear with the bat. India getting undone by spin should be a real issue for Kohli. Test cricket came out a winner once again. We should rejoice. — Pat Symcox (@PatSymcox77) September 2, 2018

...but others were very critical of India’s batting.

Like with the series in South Africa, this will go down as what-could-have-been rather than what actually was. Neither South Africa nor England were as good as they have been in the past. But then, maybe, India isn't as good as we believe it to be — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2018

What this match shows is for all the problems of the English top order there is grit there. As for India get Kohli out and the centre crumbles. Today from 123 for 3 two overs before tea looking there might be a fight it becomes 163 for 9 and the match is over. — Mihir Bose (@mihirbose) September 2, 2018

There will be a lot of talk about well done, being competitive, this n that. But at the end of the day We have lost another overseas series. Batting Blues. @being brutally honest. #ENGvIND — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) September 2, 2018

Same old story!!! Time to brag about how "we were competitive" and how "we could have won the series" and how "we should draw positives" #ENGvIND — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) September 2, 2018

I don’t think better side won Pataudi Trophy series..but how can U challenge figures?! Indns simply didn’t have enough Test players to battle w/bat!Fr a brief time few debates’ll don TV screens & soon everything will go down the wretched T20 drain-not Many’ll acknowledge though! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) September 2, 2018

Some myths need to be shattered. 1) Shastri is a good coach. 2) Hardik is an all-rounder of repute. 3) Dhawan and Rahul are reliable openers outside Asia. 4) Ashwin is a good spinner in away conditions. 5) Indians are still good players are spin. #ENGvIND — Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) September 2, 2018

Painful to see how far batting standards in test cricket have fallen around the world! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2018

The pitch had never slowed down or playing better.The English attack was better equipped to exploit a wearing surface. India was not equipped to take on a superior bowling attack! — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) September 3, 2018

Kohli says we do not need to prove anything to anyone. It is a poorly timed comment when fans expect an honest inquest. But there is no one to remove star dust from some of the players' eyes. Time for a good needle to prick egos and puncture hyperinflated reputations. #EngvInd — Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) September 2, 2018

Quite a few people spoke about R Ashwin vs Moeen Ali...

There is never one factor that decides the result of a Test. But in the final essay the difference between Moeen & Ashwin proved to be the difference between the two sides.#ENGvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 2, 2018

England outspin India in England......didn’t see this coming. Mooen Ali, take a bow 🙇‍♂️ #ENDvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2018

Congrats Joe Root and England. Two fine seam attacks, Kohli different class but Eng middle-lower order the difference. And Mo out bowled Ashwin alarmingly who injured or not was disappointing . — mike selvey (@selvecricket) September 2, 2018

Moeen Ali upstaging him on this pitch so comprehensively will rankle Ravi Ashwin more than it does his fans I would like to think — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 2, 2018

India losing this series to Curran and Moeen is almost as bad as England losing the last Ashes to the Marsh brothers. — Dennis Curran (@DennisCricket_) September 3, 2018

Now for some fun and some facepalms...

India are the number 1 team in the world.

Kohli is at the height of his powers.

England had no idea what their best team was.

Cook was a walking wicket.



Still can't beat England in England. — Dennis Curran (@DennisCricket_) September 3, 2018

Even beating *India* is just a warm-up for the Ashes. pic.twitter.com/snDfGJcbvV — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) September 2, 2018

And there’s always at least one guy who takes it a bit too far...

Indian players Indian players

Against against

Sri Lanka in England team

India in England.. pic.twitter.com/B826ONcEOa — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) September 2, 2018

With inputs from AFP