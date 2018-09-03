India slipped to another overseas series defeat after losing the fourth Test against England in Southampton by 60 runs on Sunday. England won the match with more than a day to spare, which saw them take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
India, set 245 to win, were dismissed for 184 after tea on the fourth day. Recalled off-spinner Moeen Ali took four wickets for 71 runs for a match haul of 9/134. Ali upstaged India’s R Ashwin, whose match figures were 3/124.
India captain Virat Kohli made 58 in the second-innings chase and put on 101 for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51). But their exits either side of tea led to a collapse, with the match ending when Ashwin was lbw to Sam Curran.
India’s batting collapse and eventual series defeat expectedly led to some venting on Twitter by fans, journalists and experts.
With inputs from AFP