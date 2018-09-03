India’s Anjum Moudgil won the silver medal in women’s 10m air rifle at ISSF Shooting World Championships in Changwon, South Korea, as she and Apurvi Chandela, who missed a medal by a whisker, gave India its first Olympic quota spots for Tokyo 2020 on Monday.

Moudgil’s silver was the first medal by an Indian woman in the 10m air rifle at the World Championships. The Indian women’s team also finished with silver in the team competition, behind Korea.

The 24-year-old Moudgil shot a total of 248.4 points to finish second while Chandela finished fourth with 207 points.

Korea’s Hana Im and Eunhea Jung won the gold and bronze respectively with scores of 251.1 and 228.

Earlier in the qualification, Moudgil and Chandela had finished fourth and sixth respectively with scores of 628.7 and 627.5. Mehuli Ghosh, the third Indian, did not make it to the final, finishing 48 with 622.8 points.

Each country can get a maximum of two quotas in each discipline; Moudgil and Chandela have ensured that India has started strong.

In the men’s 10m air rifle, Deepak Kumar was the lone Indian to reach the final. However, he finished sixth in the final with 164.1 points.