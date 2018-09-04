The recently concluded Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang saw India’s best showing at the continental multi-sport event, with 69 medals won over the last two weeks. Since the Busan Games in 2002, Indian athletes feature on the podium at the Asiad with increasing consistency. Four of the top five medal hauls for India have come in the last four Asian Games.

Since 2002, Indians have begun to dominate a selection of disciplines. In this year’s Games, India racked up 19 medals in track and field, which has been their strongest sport at the event.

In Jakarta, India’s paddlers won their first medals since the 2002 Games – a noteworthy feat for what is a traditionally Asia-dominated sport.

But not all sports have gone in that direction. Despite success at earlier Games in golf and swimming, none of the current crop of athletes were able to make it to the podium in Indonesia.

Some medal-winning events for India have also been disbanded recently. Events in chess and cue sports, where India has a consistent presence in the medals, were stopped after the 2010 Gangzhou Games.

India’s weightlifters failed to clinch a medal at the Games. They haven’t won a medal at the event since 1998.

India’s haul was impressive but the question remains if they can continue to keep the momentum going.