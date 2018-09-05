Divyansh Singh Panwar and Shreya Agarwal bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Mixed Team event to take India’s medal tally in the 52nd ISSF Shooting World Championship in Changwon, Korea, to nine.

Divyansh and Shreya first took the fifth and final qualification spot among 42-teams with a score of 834.4 and then shot a combined 435 in the finals to clinch third place. Italy won Gold and Iran won Silver in the event.

India now have three Gold, three Silver and three Bronze medals after four days of competition, which is already their best ever showing at Shooting’s premiere global competition. They lie fourth in the medal standings behind hosts Korea, Russia and China.

In was an otherwise disappointing day for the Indian contingent as Elavenil Valarivan and Hriday Hazarika finished a lowly 13th in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Mixed team event while none of the six competitors in men’s and women’s 50m prone competition managed to finish on the podium.

Defending champion Tejaswini Sawant could only manage a score of 617.4 to finish 28th while 10m Air Rifle silver medallist Anjum Moudgil was 33rd with a score of 616.5

In the men’s section, Chain Singh finished 14th with a score of 623.9 while Asian Games silver medallist in 50m rifle 3-position event, Sanjeev Rajput was 48th with a score of 620.

The 50m Prone category is no longer an Olympic event for men and women.

In the women’s 10m Air Pistol Junior event, Abhidnya Patil finished 13th with a score of 568 while Devanshi Rana was a lowly 31st with a score of 562.