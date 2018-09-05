In a quarter-final match at the US open that could easily go down as the match of the year, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem fought each other to a standstill at Flushing Meadows.

Four hours and 49 minutes, that’s how long this gladiatorial battle lasted as Nadal overcame the 9th-seeded Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5) in a marathon encounter. Nadal, the defending champion, was ‘bagelled’ in the first set as the Spaniard won only seven points.

Thiem, on a roll, took the opening set in just 24 minutes, breaking Nadal thrice. “I suffered, that’s the right word,” Nadal said as he closed in on his fourth US Open title and 18th Grand Slam victory.

The Austrian was the first top 20 player that Nadal faced in the US Open since 2013 and broke the Spaniard numerous times in the third and fourth sets, but also made 58 errors.

Nadal will face Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-final of the US Open. The pair also clashed in the Wimbledon quarters, where Nadal survived in a five-set encounter after going down two sets to one.

Rafa Survives❗



In one of the matches of the year, @RafaelNadal battles past Dominic Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(4), 7-6(5).



Is the No.1️⃣ seed on his way to a 4️⃣th 🏆 in Flushing Meadows?



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/HWw96Sb8Hv pic.twitter.com/owBRB1HXph — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) September 5, 2018

Most Grand Slam Semi-finals of All Time

1 @RogerFederer 43

2 @DjokerNole 32

3 @JimmyConnors 31

4 @RafaelNadal 29

5 Ivan Lendl 28 — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) September 5, 2018

“There is always the passion to keep going, play one more point... Keep going always. That’s the only way I’m able to be where I am today”

- @RafaelNadal



🎥 @usopen

pic.twitter.com/1zvNPLcHPj — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) September 5, 2018

Rafael Nadal is the Greatest Tennis Player of all Time. The title is his. Not Djokovic, not Sampras, not Connors, not Agassi, not Borg, not Lendl, not Roger Federer. #USOpen18 pic.twitter.com/2qCIn1AwLo — Christofer Horta (@chris_horta) September 5, 2018

Sportsmanship of the highest caliber...



Hats off to @RafaelNadal and @ThiemDomi for an enormous effort tonight...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/NkWBSgV1Zm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2018

Rafael Nadal is his name...not giving up and fighting back is his game #Proud

#Bull

love you @RafaelNadal — harsha sai (@harshasai405) September 5, 2018

I know damn well I had no business staying up this late, but I’m so glad I did! Nadal-Thiem #USOpen50 @RafaelNadal — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 5, 2018

#USOpen After Dark:



Fun Fact - this gentleman did not have a beard when the Nadal/Thiem match began... pic.twitter.com/XmuW80E2ey — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2018

What did Rafa tell himself after that bagel opening set?



Nadal: "Wake up!" — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) September 5, 2018

John McEnroe paid @RafaelNadal and @ThiemDomi the ultimate compliment when he said at the end that watching them compete made him proud to have once been a tennis player. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) September 5, 2018

After a match like the one Nadal just survived against Thiem, always worth remembering what Jimmy Connors once said to me about Rafa: “He plays like he’s broke.” — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) September 5, 2018

He's done it! @RafaelNadal is through to the #USOpen semi-finals after defeating @ThiemDomi in four hours and 49 minutes. https://t.co/fGlWhXEquQ — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 5, 2018

Rafa. Saint of suffering. The greatest competitor I think I have ever seen. — Rohit Brijnath (@rohitdbrijnath) September 5, 2018