Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary created a new junior world record to clinch the 10m Air Pistol Junior Men gold in the 52nd ISSF Shooting World Championship in Changwon on Thursday.

The 16-year-old, who had qualified for the finals in third position with a score of 581, went into the final series of shots to decide the gold medallist with an over 3 point lead against Korea’s Hojin Lim and though he couldn’t manage a 10 on his final shot he comfortably broke the junior world record with a total score of 245.5.

Arjun Singh Cheema gave India a reason for more celebration as he clinched the bronze medal with a score of 218 after qualifying for the final in sixth place with score of 577.

In the final, Chaudhary grabbed the lead after the second series of five shots and never conceded the advantage thereafter. It looked like India could win both the gold and silver when Cheema took the second spot after the second elimination round after the next two. But shots of 8.3 and 9.4 in the fifth elimination series saw him slip to third and though it assured him a medal, Lim responded with two 10.9s to shut out any hope of a fightback from the Indian.

The Indian team of Chaudhary, Cheema and Anmol Jain also clinched the silver with an aggregate score of 1730. Korea took the gold with a new Junior World Record score of 1732 while Russia clinched the bronze with a score of 1711.

In the 10m Air Pistol men’s event, India’s Abhishek Verma was in contention for the final after scoring a total of 583 in the first relay.