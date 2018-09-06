Accha Jain of Delhi lost to Uttar Pradesh’s Meeta Dixit 3-2 despite leading 2-0 in the 11Sports National Ranking (South Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the DRM Municipal Indoor Hall in Vijayawada.

Shakshi Devkate of Maharashtra had to overcome a stiff resistance from M. Hasini of Tamil Nadu before winning her first round 12-10, 5-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-4 in group 26.

Out of 42 groups in sub-junior girls, only as many will make the second stage. Eight top-ranked players will join them in the main draw, to be played on Friday.

There were 1,525 entries across all sections for the event. Three hundred and seventy two matches will be played on a single day in two categories – sub-junior and cadet – with just 12 tables available.

With three rounds of matches to be completed in sub-junior boys and girls and one round each in cadet boys and girls, the schedule is likely to go beyond 11 pm. With Team India players slated to play in Croatia and Serbia Opens, beginning next week, the juniors group matches will commence on Friday.