England v India, 5th Test, day one live: Hanuma Vihari to make his debut
Live updates from day one of the fifth and final Test between England and India.
Preview: The Oval Test is a chance for Kohli to assess India’s bench strength ahead of Australia tour. Read here.
Live updates
2.56 pm: While Hanuma Vihari gets his first cap, a legend of the game gets his last. What a career it has been for Alastair Cook!
2.51 pm: Interesting nugget, this. MSK Prasad, incidentally, is also the chairman of selectors.
2.48 pm: A little bit on Hanuma Vihari for the uninitiated.
He is a right-handed batsman who plays for Andhra in the domestic circuit and has been a regular with India A in the recent past. His Ranji Trophy numbers from last season read: 10 innings, 752 runs, Highest 302*, Average 94.00, two 100s and three 50s. Can bowl part-time off-spin.
02.42 pm: Team news coming in... Hanuma Vihari will make his debut like the pre-match reports had suggested.
02:36 pm: Will India be up for the fight in a lost series?
“This is a team that will not throw in the towel,” Shastri told reporters at The Oval on Wednesday.
“It will come out there and look to compete and not be on the first flight home, rest assured that’s exactly what we will do.”
The frustration for India, who earlier this year lost 2-1 in South Africa, is that two Tests in the current series – a 31-run loss in the opener at Edgbaston and the Southampton clash could well have gone their way, particularly if captain Virat Kohli had enjoyed more support with the bat.
Kohli is the leading batsman in the series with 544 runs at an average of 68, including two hundreds, yet he will end up on the losing side.
“I think you have got to get tough mentally,” said Shastri when asked how India could improve their away record.
“We have run teams close overseas and we have competed. But now it’s not about competing. We have to win games from here.”
02:30 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the fifth Test between India and England. The venue is The Oval and day one will be crucial for India if they are to end this tour on a high. Will Virat Kohli finally win a toss? What changes will India make?
Ravi Shastri has promised India “will not throw in the towel” when they face Englandin the fifth Test at The Oval starting Friday despite having already lost the series.
England’s 60-run win in the fourth Test at Southampton gave them an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match contest.
It also meant India, for all they are the world’s top-ranked Test side, had now won just one of their last nine series outside Asia.
The Oval clash has been given added significance by the fact it will be the last appearance before international retirement for Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer.
But India coach Shastri, who helped his country to a 1986 series win in England, is determined the tourists spoil the party.
(With AFP inputs)