England vs India, fifth Test, day two live: Kohli and Co look to build on momentum
Live updates
3:19 pm: Sanjay Manjarekar at the pitch report turns the spotlight on the dark rough patch outside the off-stump and mentions that Moeen Ali will have a part to play later in the day, if England are dismissed. Manjarekar also says that the pitch is hardening up.
“It was a rollercoaster. The wicket was slow in the first session – nothing on the wicket. After Bumrah got the wicket of Cook, we came back in,” says Ishant Sharma. “It is unfair to say I got him out many times. If you look that this series, I have got a lot of left-handers.”
“You’re always hoping to let them bowl and bowl. But they just kept coming, bowling same pace, same areas. It was one of the best bowling attacks I’ve faced. They were just always, consistently there.” – Moeen Ali on India’s bowling attack.
Ishant Sharma struck thrice to lead India’s sensational fightback as the visitors reduced England to 198 for 7 at stumps after Alastair Cook hit a memorable half-century in his career’s final match on day one of the fifth Test on Friday.
Ishant (3/28) picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/57) struck twice each to trigger England’s collapse in the final session of the opening day.
India will want to wrap up the England tail quickly on day two as they bid to end the series on a high having already conceded the series.