Worst refereeing I’ve ever seen: Tennis players, fans react to Serena’s US Open ‘meltdown’

Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as her idol Serena Williams angrily imploded, calling the chair umpire in the US Open final “a thief”.

Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams’s second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos’s warning for receiving coaching from her box.

When a second code violation for racquet abuse was handed out to her – along with a point penalty – Williams exploded.

She tearfully accused him of being a “thief” and angrily demanded an apology from the official.

“You’re attacking my character,” she said. “You will never, ever be on another court of mine. You are the liar,” she fumed and Ramos handed her a game penalty for a third violation – verbal abuse – that put Osaka one game from victory at 5-3 in the second set.

Williams won the next game, and continued her tearful remonstrations with a supervisor on the changeover.

It was in the second game of the second set that Williams was warned for receiving coaching, a charge she vigorously denied.

“I don’t cheat to win,” she said. “I’d rather lose.”

"You owe me an apology...you stole a point from me..that's not right." Serena has HAD IT with this umpire. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/7yqwoL6eRg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 8, 2018

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou admitted in an interview with ESPN that he was trying to advise her with a hand gesture, although Williams was apparently oblivious.

“The star of the show has been once again the chair umpire,” he tweeted.

“Should they be allowed have an influence on the result of a match? When do we decide that this should never happen again?”

Williams was up 2-1 on the changeover when she spoke again with Ramos appearing to smooth things over, and she finally found a way to break Osaka for a 3-1 lead.

The tranquility didn’t last long. When Osaka broke back with the aid of two double faults and a backhand into the net from Williams, the American smashed her racquet to the court. A second code violation came with a point penalty to start the next game that sent her into orbit.

“I didn’t get coaching. I haven’t cheated in my life. I stand for what’s right,” insisted Williams as they headed into the sixth game – in which Osaka held at love.

Serena Williams: "There's a lot of men out here that have said a lot of things and because they're a man, that doesn't happen to them." (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/9MqhnAja20 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2018

After Osaka broke for a 4-3 lead Williams continued her verbal assault on Ramos, who docked her a game for a third violation that put Osaka up 5-3.

The scene recalled Williams’s ugly rant at a line judge in her US Open semi-final loss to Kim Clijsters in 2009 and her verbal attack on chair umpire Eva Asderaki in her 2011 final loss to Samantha Stosur.

Williams said she didn’t know if she would have managed to turn things around if the dispute with Ramos had not occurred.

“It’s hard to say because I always fight till the end and I always try to come back, no matter what.”

While Osaka’s coach Sascha Bajin, a former hitting partner of Williams thanked Serena for her gracious speech at the trophy presentation, while Serena’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou lambasted the umpire’s call on Twitter.

Many other tennis players came to Serena’s defence talking about the doubles standards in tennis.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted.

Thank you @serenawilliams total class at the speech and you truly are the goat. — sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) September 8, 2018

The star of the show has been once again the chair umpire. Second time in this US Open and third time for Serena in a US Open Final. Should they be allowed have an influence on the result of a match ? When do we decide that this should never happen again ? — PMo (@pmouratoglou) September 8, 2018

Worst refereeing I’ve ever seen ...... the worst !!! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 8, 2018

If it was men’s match, this wouldn’t happen like this.

It just wouldn’t — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

What a wild US Open for the Ref’s. Two ridiculous calls today. I can promise you, that’s not coaching, racquet abuse no doubt, but the verbal abuse??? It’s the US Open Final!!! — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) September 8, 2018

I also agree with what Patrick said that pretty much all players receive coaching on court. The first warning for me is the most questionable one. Also hard that coaching at WTAs and qualies of slams is okay but not MD slams — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) September 8, 2018

Serena is a champion& doesn’t deserve it- the same way that Naomi is a champion & doesn’t deserve this atmosphere for her first GS title! — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) September 8, 2018

Serena putting her arm around Naomi Osaka as the crowd boos is quite a moment. (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/BjlDH13F1z — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2018

I have literally never seen a trophy ceremony like this. The fans are upset. The loser is upset. The winner is even upset. And everyone’s got tears in their eyes. #usopen But Serena and Naomi both showed so much class today 🙌🏽... I’m loving that aspect ... — Prim Siripipat (@prim_siripipat) September 8, 2018

Andre Agassi yells at an umpire and screams “son of a bitch” at the US Open.



Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka deserved an umpire who knows better than to take points and games away in a Slam final. https://t.co/vZa3hv4CY2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 8, 2018

Serena Williams was cheated because an umpire you've never heard of, Carlos Ramos, had his feelings hurt, and needed to exert his authority. Serena is right that it was unfair and wrong. Ramos should have been overruled, and his penalty should he never to umpire a match again. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 8, 2018

Putting the controversy aside, after 2 decades of watching & cheering for @serenawilliams I’ve never been more impressed with her than I am after what we just witnessed. She comforted @Naomi_Osaka_ & then asked the crowd to stop booing during Naomi’s moment. Unforgettable. — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) September 8, 2018

That game penalty was worst action by #USOpenTennis in memory. #SerenaWilliams — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) September 8, 2018

Serena giving all credit to Osaka. All class. #SerenaWilliams — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 8, 2018

The hypocrisy of the umpire to penalize @serenawilliams in a sport that celebrated the antics of John McEnroe and Ilie Nastace is a blatant display of sexism #usopen — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 8, 2018

With inputs from AFP