‘Fairytales do happen’: Twitter celebrates Alastair Cook’s famous century in his farewell Test

Alastair Cook scored his 33rd Test century on Monday in his farewell international match at the Oval, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking England career in style.

Cook, who scored 71 in the first innings, reached his century off 210 balls, with eight boundaries.

It was a fairytale finish. The Oval crowd was on its feet and applauded for two whole minutes. Joe Root hugged him in delight and a visibly emotional Cook puffed his cheeks before getting on the task at hand.

“It’s been an outstanding career - 12 years at the top of the order - to have a record like that is some feat, especially in these conditions for the majority of it. There are not many openers around the world who can match that, never mind English players. So he’s going to be very hard to replace,” captain Joe Root had said.

Here are some stats from Cook’s special achievement:

Reggie Duff (1902-1905)

Bill Ponsford (1924-1934)

Greg Chappell (1970-1984)

Mohammad Azharuddin (1984-2000)

Alastair Cook (2006-2018)



Cook becomes just the fifth man to score a century in his first and last Tests! 🙌#ENGvIND #CookRetires #ThankYouChef pic.twitter.com/vU9T4alNix — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2018

Among players with 100+ Test appearances Alastair Cook is the only one to score a hundred both on debut as well as in the last Test.#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 10, 2018

** Most second innings 100s:

15 A COOK

14 K Sangakkara

13 S Tendulkar

12 Younis Khan



** This is Cook's 13th 100s in the 3rd innings of a Test which takes him past Sangakkara's 12#ENGvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) September 10, 2018

Ricky Ponting is now the only man to score more runs against India than Alastair Cook. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 10, 2018

The tributes poured in for the man affectionately called ‘The Chef’

A century in your last innings. And an ovation that looked like it would never end. It was, as Joe Root said, "written in the stars". What a moment for the mighty Alastair Cook. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 10, 2018

YES Chef!!! What an incredible fairytale last innings for one of worlds greatest batsman! He’s been an inspiration and an example to so many! Nobody deserves it more #ThankYouChef — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 10, 2018

Longest standing applause I’ve ever seen! Well done Oval crowd, brilliant Alastair Cook. #FirstAndLast 💯 — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) September 10, 2018

Alastair Cook has played 160 Tests & just 92 ODIs. He is a Test cricketer to the core. No wonder England love him so much.😌 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 10, 2018

Crying like a baby here at the oval and not afraid to admit it #hero — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) September 10, 2018

That was a very very special moment ... All of us who are privileged to be here today will remember that forever ... #Cook #100 ... If any person deserves that send off it’s Alastair ... Fairytales do happen ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2018

Terrific moment! A 💯 by Alastair Cook in his last appearance for @englandcricket. A wonderful gesture by Joe Root and the crowd; applauding Cook for his contribution and achievement at Kia Oval @surreycricket #INDvsENG. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 10, 2018

What a fairytale end for Cook. And what a perfect circle: began with a hundred against India, ended with another against them. His performance in this Test also a pointer to what a free mind can achieve. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 10, 2018

They are still standing and clapping at the Oval. #CookRetires #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 10, 2018

My that was special. The roar, the relief, the ovation. 17,000 people on their feet for two minutes. — Sam Morshead (@SamMorshead_) September 10, 2018

100 on debut vs India, 100 in last Test vs India. Cook starting & ending his career on a high. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) September 10, 2018

Retire when people ask why, not when.. #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 10, 2018