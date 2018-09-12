international football

Young Italian players will struggle without game-time, says Roberto Mancini after Portugal loss

Italy only have one point after two Nations League games, after a draw in their first game against Poland.

by 
AFP

Roberto Mancini remains defiant his strategy will reap rewards after a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the Nations League piled pressure on the Italy coach as the country craves a victory to ease the pain of their World Cup absence.

An Andre Silva strike just after the break ensured Portugal – even without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo – went top of their Nations League Group 3 with three points from their first game in Lisbon.

Italy have just one point from two games after being held 1-1 by Poland.

After the four-time champions’ failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, relegation in the Nations League now looks a real possibility.

But Mancini, who last week complained about the lack of playing time given to young Italian players at top clubs, remains defiant.

“We must grow,” said Mancini. “If a young player doesn’t play at a high level then it’s clear that they’ll struggle in the first few games.

“I didn’t enjoy the defeat, but I did like the team’s desire to keep trying right until the end, even if they were at risk of conceding a second goal.

“This was the right attitude to have. We don’t want to be relegated and we still want to finish among the top teams in the group.

“Poland and Portugal have three matches left and we have two.

“We’ll wait and see, but our objective is to form a squad for Euro 2020.”

Mancini’s experimental side – with nine changes from the game against Poland, and for the first time in 20 years no players from Italian champions Juventus starting – came under heavy fire after it failed to gel.

“Mancini’s Italy are already in crisis,” wrote the Corriere Della Sera on Tuesday. “Italy yet to emerge from its World Cup nightmare,” added La Repubblica.

“Italy have not awoken,” continued Gazzetta Dello Sport, with La Stampa stating: “Little Italy.”

Midfielder Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma were the only players retained from the Poland game, the AC Milan goalkeeper, who has proved a worthy replacement of icon Gianluigi Buffon, the only one to earn praise.

Mario Balotelli watched from the stands after suffering a muscular injury against Poland, with Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, 20, failing to impress as he had in Bologna.

‘A phase of experimentation

Italy’s last competitive win dates back to a 1-0 victory over Albania in the World Cup qualifiers last October, a month before losing in the play-offs to Sweden under former coach Gian Piero Ventura.

Mancini’s first game in charge was a 2-1 friendly win against Saudi Arabia. In their next next two friendlies Italy lost 3-1 to World Cup winners France and drew 1-1 with the Netherlands.

The four-time world champions have dropped to an all-time low of 21st in the FIFA rankings, where they are just behind Peru.

The last time Italy went a year without a competitive win dates back to 1958 and 1959, after they also failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Torino striker Simone Zaza appeared to back Mancini’s strategy when he said: “It’s true that we have many young players and we’re in a phase of experimentation, but we have to stay on this path and pick ourselves up as soon as possible.”

Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli, who led Italy to runners-up spot in Euro 2012, backed Mancini.

“Beyond the result of last night in Portugal, the primary objective is to make young Italians grow up without putting too much pressure on them or fear of making mistakes.”

In the three-team group Portugal play in Poland on October 11, with Italy again facing the Poles on October 15.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.