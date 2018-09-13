indian cricket

Indian opener Vijay scores century for Essex in dream county debut; Surrey crowned champions

Vijay had earlier scored a half-century in his first innings with the County side.

India’s Murali Vijay struck a fine century in a dream county debut, guiding Essex to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in a Specsavers County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge Thursday.

Vijay scored exactly 100 from 181 balls and shared a second-wicket stand of 204 with Tom Westley, who finished with an unbeaten 110. Set 282 to win, the visitors reached their target just before lunch to complete a convincing win.

The Chennai-born right-hander had earlier scored a half-century in his first innings with the County side.

Vijay’s feat matched that of South African Hashim Amla, who scored 181 against Glamorgan in 2009, as the last Essex batsman to score a century on his county debut.

The 34-year-old Vijay, who struggled in the just-concluded Test series against England before being dropped from the India squad, was eventually bowled off an inside edge by Samit Patel, with 61 required for victory.

This was Essex’s fifth victory of the championship this season.

Morkel-inspired Surrey crowned champions

Surrey won their first county championship title since Adam Hollioake captained them to success in 2002 as they beat Worcestershire by three wickets on Thursday.

Their victory had been set up by their star performer this season, South African bowling great Morne Morkel, who took 5-24 in Worcestershire’s second innings on Wednesday – the fourth time he has taken five wickets in the eight matches he has played in the campaign.

Openers Mark Stoneman and captain Rory Burns gave Surrey a solid start in their chase of 272 and the crown with an opening stand of 111 but Worcestershire – who are in danger of relegation – fought hard to take seven wickets.

However, it was appropriately Rikki Clarke – the only player who bridged the gap between the two title successes – who at 36 steadied the ship but left it to Morkel to score the winning runs, prompting joyous scenes of jubilation.

For Surrey it was their ninth successive county championship victory, equalling a run they had back in 1999 under Hollioake who guided them to three titles in four years.

Even more cheering for England supporters was that seven of the 11 in the side were home-grown products, whilst Surrey fans will be delighted Morkel has two years remaining on his contract.

The celebrations may well not be over for Burns either as he is touted for a place on the England tour of Sri Lanka having struck four centuries and six half-centuries in passing 1,000 first-class runs for the fifth straight season.

(With PTI and AFP inputs)

