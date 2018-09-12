Premier League

‘If he wants to help us, I’m very, very happy’: Sarri open to coaching role for Terry at Chelsea

Terry left Stamford Bridge after 22 years’ service in June 2017 for a season-long stint with Aston Villa.

by 
GLYN KIRK/AFP

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has opened the door for former captain John Terry to return to Stamford Bridge as part of his coaching staff.

Terry left Stamford Bridge after 22 years’ service in June 2017 for a season-long stint with Aston Villa and rejected a move to Spartak Moscow this week.

Sarri believes Terry, 37, still wants to play for another season, but insists he will always be welcome at his “home” back at Chelsea.

“The last time I spoke with him he told me that he wants to play for another season,” said Sarri on Friday.

“For sure he will be a point of reference for me, for everybody here.

“It’s up to him. If he wants to play for another season I think it’s right he tries to play. If he wants to help us, I’m very, very happy.”

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cardiff to Stamford Bridge, Sarri’s side sit joint top of the Premier League with four wins from the Italian’s first four games in charge.

However, he insists the Blues cannot yet be considered a serious threat to champions Manchester City or current leaders Liverpool after finishing 30 points off the pace in fifth last season.

“I can answer City or Liverpool, at the moment,” added Sarri on which sides are title contenders.

“We need another step, I think, to be the same level.

“I think so. I hope not. It’s very difficult. The gap was 30 points at the beginning of the season.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.