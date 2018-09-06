formula one

‘We didn’t have a chance’: Vettel fumes at Ferrari’s strategic mistake at Singapore GP

Ferrari’s decision to put the German on the faster-degrading ultrasofts backfired.

by 
MOHD RASFAN / AFP

Sebastian Vettel’s frustration boiled over after seeing his hopes of a fifth Formula One drivers’ championship recede further at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The German said he “didn’t have a chance” as he finished a distant third at the Marina Bay Street Circuit to fall 40 points behind race winner Lewis Hamilton with just six grands prix of the 21-race season remaining.

“We didn’t come here expecting to lose 10 points,” a seething Vettel told reporters after finishing behind Hamilton and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. “Today we didn’t have a chance.”

Vettel arrived in steamy Singapore 30 points behind the Englishman but with high expectations of clawing back ground on a circuit expected to favour his Ferrari.

But for the second year running it was Hamilton who took the chequered flag.

Vettel could not get near Hamilton’s blistering qualifying best despite having the faster car in practice.

“Overall we were not fast enough. Didn’t have the pace in the race,” Vettel fumed.

Despite briefly running second by overtaking Max Verstappen on the opening lap, he was jumped by the Red Bull driver during the pit stops.

And Ferrari’s decision to put the German on the faster-degrading ultrasofts while his rivals all swapped to durable soft tyres did little to lower his blood pressure.

“I had a different race on a different tyre to the other guys and didn’t think it would last, but pitting wasn’t an option. So we focused on making it home.

“I said before the weekend we can only beat ourselves,” he added, hinting at his growing displeasure with his team’s latest strategic mistake. “And we didn’t get everything out of the package.”

Vettel tried to put on a brave face by pointing out that there were a lot of points still to play for, with 25 available for a win.

But time is running out and the cracks began to appear at the Maranello team after Hamilton won Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago despite a front row lockout by Kimi Raikkonen and Vettel at Monza.

And the hurt was laid bare as Mercedes took victory for the second year in succession at Singapore.

In the process they firmly laid to rest the notion that twisty Marina Bay layout, with its 23 bends, is a bogey track for the long-wheelbase Mercedes.

“We had a very strong package, both Kimi and myself looked very competitive throughout practice,” noted Vettel.

“But in the end the race result we finished third and fifth. Like yesterday, that is not where the speed of our car belongs.

“That’s what I mean when I said we didn’t get everything out of ourselves.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.