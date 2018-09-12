TENNIS

Davis Cup: Croatia set up final against France after Coric beats Tiafoe in thriller

Coric defeated Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1, 6-3 to end a thrilling fightback by the Americans over the weekend.

by 
Reuters

Croatia will meet France in the Davis Cup final after defeating the United States 3-2 as Borna Coric triumphed in the decisive match in Zadar on Sunday.

Coric defeated Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1, 6-3 to end a thrilling fightback by the Americans over the weekend.

Croatia will play in their third final in November, after winning the 2005 title and losing in 2016 to Argentina.

They also faced France in the final of this summer’s football World Cup, with Les Bleus winning 4-2.

“This is the most special day in my life,” Coric, the world number 18, told reporters as local media hailed him as a “hero”.

“I had bigger victories, but this feeling cannot be compared to any other, when the whole nation stands behind you,” the 21-year-old Croat added.

“Now we have a ‘Dream Team’,” Croatia coach Zeljko Krajan said.

Looking ahead to the final against France, Krajan said that the “goal is that everyone remains healthy”.

“We have good quality and good chances (to win)“, he said.

“France are strong... Davis Cup defending champions. But, we will get our chances and we should believe we will use them.”

Croatia have now beaten the US in all five of their Davis Cup meetings.

“I’m very proud of my boys,” US coach Jim Courier said.

“It was really an exciting day, with a lot of fight.”

Coric’s victory followed Sam Querrey’s surprise 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/6), 6-3, 6-4 win over world number six Marin Cilic in Sunday’s first match which hauled the visitors level at 2-2.

“I was more nervous in this match than the first day. I had difficulties to find a rhythm... My game was not at the top level,” a visibly unhappy Cilic told reporters.

Cilic was warned by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the same official who issued three code violations to Serena Williams during the US Open final, after slamming his racket to the ground.

He received only a warning as it was the first violation of the match.

“It was a certain frustration, I tried to run away from negative thoughts in such a way,” Cilic said of his outburst.

Both Cilic and Coric had won their singles matches on Friday, before the US cut Croatia’s lead to 2-1 as Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison beat Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in a dramatic doubles rubber on Saturday.

Courier’s team were without two top players – John Isner, the world number 10 who stayed home for family reasons, and the injured Jack Sock.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.