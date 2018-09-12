Kevin Mayer sets a new world record in the decathlon with 9126 points

World champion Kevin Mayer set a new world record in the decathlon with 9,126 points at the Decastar meet on Sunday to eclipse Ashton Eaton’s previous mark of 9,045.

The Frenchman threw a personal best of 71.90 metres in the javelin in the penultimate event to leave him with the relatively simple task of needing to finish inside 4 minutes 49 seconds in the 1500 metres.

The 26-year-old cruised home in 4:36 to become just the third decathlete to surpass the mythical 9,000-point barrier, joining double Olympic champion Eaton and Czech icon Roman Sebrle.

That was an incredible display of ability! I’m super happy for @mayer_decathlon & even more for the future of the decathlon. Important thing to me has always been to keep pushing the limit and inspiring others to do the same. The more 9k can become commonplace the better. Alle! — Ashton Eaton (@AshtonJEaton) September 16, 2018

“I said perhaps without too much assurance that Berlin was a blessing in disguise, and I think I can now say it for sure,” said Mayer, whose failure to register a mark in the long jump cost him a shot at the European title in Germany last month.

“Achieving the world record in Talence, it’s the most beautiful of dreams I’ve just accomplished.”

“I hope it’s not the last world record I do, even if it’s going to be very hard to beat it,” he added.

Mayer put the recent disappointment of missing out on adding to his world crown and Olympic silver medal well and truly behind him on the opening day on Saturday with personal bests of 7.80 metres in the long jump and 10.55 seconds in the 100m.

BREAKING: @mayer_decathlon has broken the decathlon world record with 9126 at @decastar_off in Talence! pic.twitter.com/4r9H9T2Zey — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 16, 2018

A shot put throw of 16 metres, then 2.05 metres on his third and last effort in the high jump and a 400 metres time of 48.42 seconds earned him a total of 4563 points at the midway stage.

Mayer opened Sunday with 13.75 seconds in the 110 metres hurdles and threw a whopping 50.54 metres in the discus before excelling at the pole vault in front of a partisan crowd.

