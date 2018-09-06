formula one

Special to conquer ‘bogey track’: Mercedes upbeat after Hamilton’s pole-to-flag Singapore win

Lewis Hamilton’s fourth win in five races gave him to a potentially title-deciding 40-point lead over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

by 
Reuters

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said it was special to conquer “bogey track” Singapore but cautioned the F1 title race wasn’t over yet after Lewis Hamilton’s “stardust” propelled him to a potentially decisive 40-point lead over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton raced to a stunning pole position which he converted into a dominant victory – his fourth in five races – to leave Ferrari, who seem to have the faster car, again scratching their heads with just six grands prix to go.

Team principal Wolff said there was no mystery to Mercedes’ form, it was all down to sheer hard work back at the factory and the track.

“Singapore has been our bogey track for several years, so it is a special feeling to come here and win this race on pace,” Wolf told reporters after Hamilton’s pole-to-flag win and team-mate Valtteri Bottas’s fourth place gave them a 25-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

“The entire team has worked so hard to understand the car and take steps forward, especially since our defeat in Spa, and this result is an indication that our work is paying off.”

“It was a weekend of many parts: a stardust lap from Lewis in qualifying, a chess game of tyre management this evening, and some nervous moments with traffic and backmarkers during the race,” Wolff added.

Hamilton also paid tribute to “the guys back at the factory” when he spoke to reporters.

“We’re hitting the nail on the head with the balance of the car and really just eking out each little bit and each weekend we’ve got incredible communications,” said Englishman who is gunning for his fifth Formula One drivers’ world championship.

“I give quite long debriefs nowadays and we work to the point that we leave no stone unturned – there’s not a single stone unturned each weekend that we arrive and so it’s a real collective.

“It’s just the strongest the team has ever been.”

Wolff warned they had to keep up the intensity to win both drivers’ and constructors’ championships this season, starting with the Russian Grand Prix in two weeks.

“From our side, we can be pleased with a very solid weekend,” he added. “We have leads in both championships, but they change nothing in the mindset of this team.

“We have six weekends to go and we know how quickly the situation can swing back against us. We will take it weekend by weekend, feet on the ground and determined to maximise our potential every time.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.