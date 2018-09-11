Champions League

Champions League: The Silvas, Bernardo and David, hope to fill void left by injured Kevin de Bruyne

“It is almost impossible to be more pleased as a manager with him,” said Guardiola on Bernardo Silva.

by 
AFP

Pep Guardiola isn’t an easy man to please, so the Manchester City manager’s assertion that it is “impossible” to be happier with Bernardo Silva is a testament to the Portuguese midfielder’s breakthrough in his second season at the Premier League champions.

City’s record-breaking campaign last season owed much to the class of Kevin de Bruyne. But in the Belgian’s absence due to a long-term knee injury, the wealth of options on offer to Guardiola is paying off through both Bernardo and namesake David Silva.

Both players had very different struggles despite City’s success last season.

Bernardo played his part in eliminating City from the Champions League with Monaco in Guardiola’s first season in Manchester, but had to be patient after making a £43 million ($56 million) move to the Premier League as the outstanding form of De Bruyne, Silva, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling limited his starts.

A year on, De Bruyne’s injury has offered him the chance to play regularly as the creative hub of the City midfield and Guardiola was uncharacteristically gushing after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Fulham.

“It is almost impossible to be more pleased as a manager with him,” said Guardiola. “He is skinny, small, but he is wow!.

“He deserves to play all the minutes he plays. I don’t forget the behaviour he had last season when he played a lot but didn’t start. I don’t forget that behaviour in front of his teammates. He’s an example.”

After a performance hailed as a “masterpiece” by Guardiola in City’s Community Shield win over Chelsea last month, the Catalan claimed his starting line-up “right now, is Bernardo and 10 players more.”

‘Best moment of my life’

Alongside him as City’s latest quest to win the Champions League for the first time begins at home to Lyon on Wednesday will be the elder Silva.

The Spaniard has been liberated to enjoy his football once more after a harrowing five months in the latter part of last season as he jetted between Manchester and his homeland to visit his pre-mature born son.

Born in December, Mateo Silva was finally released from hospital in May.

“It was really tough,” Silva told the BBC. “It was so difficult with him being in hospital for so long, you can’t stop thinking about it.

“Besides he was in Spain, meaning I had to travel a lot and I could hardly train

“I didn’t sleep much, I wasn’t eating well. But, luckily, the team was doing really well and that helped me a lot.”

Fast forward to last month and Mateo was in attendance at the Etihad as his dad scored a sumptuous free-kick in a 6-1 rout of Huddersfield.

“It was very special”, said Silva. “The best moment of my life.”

Another goal followed against Fulham on Saturday, his 50th in the Premier League. As City celebrate a decade under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour, few signings have had as big an impact as Silva’s eight years ago in transforming City’s fortunes.

A decade in, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak warned as City’s revenue broke the £500 million barrier last week “our journey is not complete and we have more targets to fulfil”.

In a decorated career, Silva has won three Premier League titles, two European championships and a World Cup. But the Champions League has eluded his and City’s clutches.

The first step towards justifying their status as favourites for the competition and completing Silva’s set of honours begins on Wednesday.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.